Cobourg Cougars blank Whitby 5-0 at Showcase

Ontario Junior Hockey League Director of Player Development Rick Morocco presents a player of the game award to Cobourg Cougars goaltender Stefano Durante following a 5-0 win over the Whitby Fury on Tuesday at the OJHL Winter Showcase in Trenton.

The game had an early 10:30 a.m. start. The Cougars led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second before pulling away in the third. Jack Bricknell tallied two of the Cobourg goals while Ryan Casselman, Matt Carroll and Jesse Baird scored one apiece. Durante made 27 saves in goal to earn the shutout.

The Cougars moved two points ahead of Whitby for third place in the North-East Conference standings, though the Fury have a game in hand. Next, the Cougars play in Lindsay on Friday and in Aurora on Sunday.