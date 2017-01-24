If you’ve been into the Cobourg Clinic lately, you couldn’t miss the big yellow poster hanging above a guitar case and a collection jar.

And if you’re a regular at the clinic, you’ve probably already guessed that Dr. Paul Caldwell (a long-time supporter and past-president of Horizons of Friendship) is heading back to Central America on another mission.

Or, this time, two missions.

Starting Feb. 7, he will be leading two medical volunteer teams. One is a medical brigade going to Honduras with Friends of Honduran Children, and one (which includes office nurse Michelle) is going to Guatemala for a Horizons maternal-health project.

That poster-guitar case-collection jar display is actually an invitation to clinic clientele — and anyone else in the community who would like to help — to support this work in one of three ways:

• Financial donations — Cheques made payable to Horizons of Friendship or Friends of Honduran Children are very welcome, and tax-deductible receipts will be mailed out.

• Canadian Tire money — These donations will be put toward soccer balls and cooking utensils.

• The collection jar — This money will go toward a guitar they can take along and give away in Honduras.

Organizers are asking that donations be in by the end of the month.

• • •

PORT HOPE — There’s so much to learn, and a whole day to do it in, at the Feb. 2 Seniors Information and Active Living Fair in Port Hope.

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town Park Recreation Centre, the event is hosted by the municipality, in partnership with the Older Adult Centres Association of Ontario and sponsored by the Ontario Seniors Secretariat.

It’s an information fair, with community groups and organizations, demonstrations and displays to promote healthy active living for older adults.

In addition to 50 vendors who provide services geared to older adults, there are events that cover a wide range of topics:

• An osteoporosis information session at 10 a.m.

• A Nordic pole-walking demonstration at 11 a.m.

• A fire-safety seminar at 11 a.m.

• A chair yoga demonstration at 1 p.m.

• A session on understanding Ontario’s tax credits and benefits for individuals and families at 1 p.m.

• A heart-healthy exercise demonstration at 2 p.m.

The Town Park Recreation Centre is located at 62 McCaul St. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

• • •

COBOURG/HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — February at the Cobourg Public Library brings a variety of programming that is fun for all ages.

• Feb. 3 — Young people aged six and up are invited to the 2 p.m. Aboriginal Day program that lets them create an Aboriginal painting using ancient art techniques.

• Feb. 14 — It’s Patron Appreciation Day at the Cobourg branch (which will be observed Feb. 13 at the Gore’s Landing branch and Feb. 14 in Bewdley).

• Feb. 23 — Adults who are into research will want to check out the 6 p.m. workshop led by library staff on how to make the best use of Canadian census records.

• Feb. 25 — Green Screen Day is a fun adult event that runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From Feb. 7 to 14, all three branches want to see the Book Valentines readers of all ages create, in honour of a favourite author, character or series.

And if you’re into movies, take the Oscar challenge and see how many of your guesses turn out to be right.

Programming also takes place at the Bewdley branch for young people, like the Where’s Waldo challenge for ages 14 and up. During the month, Waldo will get a different outfit and hiding spot.

Also:

• Feb. 3 — Young people aged three to 12 will enjoy outdoor fun at the 10 a.m. PA Snow Day.

• Feb. 22 — Ages 9 to 12 are invited to tackle the STEM Challenge at 6 p.m., an hour of fun that will get them thinking.

And in Gore’s Landing, Feb. 14 is Danish Heart Basket day. Check out a book, and receive materials and instructions for waving a Danish heart basket.

Register for your choice of programs by visiting www.cobourg.ca.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny is still a few weeks away, but they invite everyone to get excited about paddling now with the Feb. 11 Reel Paddling Film Festival they are hosting at the Capitol Theatre.

Running from 7 to 10 p.m., it offers a variety of films about a variety of paddling experiences. A look at the 2016 shortlist gives you some idea of what you might be seeing (and enjoying vicariously) on Feb. 11 — Whitewater SUP on the Ottawa River, Voyagers Without Trace, Paddle for the North, Nature Rx, Stories of Survival, Kayaking the Aleutians and Big Fish Stories: Expedition Hauka are a few of these titles.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Capitol (20 Queen St., Port Hope), and tickets are $20 (available at the Capitol box office, or visit www.capitoltheatre.com or www.floatyourfanny.ca).

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.