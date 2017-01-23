Seguin chosen to be new Cobourg councillor

COBOURG -

Cobourg businesswoman and former Prescott councillor and mayor Suzanne Seguin will fill the Cobourg council vacancy left by Councillor Larry Sherwin's resignation.

As per a policy council approved in August, the Town of Cobourg took applications for the position. Those received by Jan. 18 and deemed eligible to stand for the post were each allowed a 10-minute presentation at a special council meeting on Monday afternoon.

Seguin was selected afterwards through a voting process that called for the first candidate getting a majority of the votes to be declared the winner.

The process took only a single round of voting, with Seguin getting the support of Mayor Gil Brocanier, Deputy Mayor John Henderson and Councillors Debra McCarthy and Forrest Rowden. Councillor Brian Darling was not present, and Councillor Aaron Burchat voted for Gudrun Ludorf-Weaver.

In the running with Seguin and Ludorf-Weaver were Mark Burgess, Randy Curtis, Carla Grucela, Dean Jenkins, Bryan Lambert, Bruce Moore, Donald Owen, Charles Sammut and Marcia Whelan.

Brocanier introduced John Ewart to the gallery, a municipal-law specialist and the town's integrity commissioner and ombudsman.

The mayor said that the council vacancy had been declared Dec. 12 and read out the policy by which it would be filled.

“I would request the audience members refrain from any applause and verbal expressions, positive or negative, that could influence the decision of council,” Brocanier warned.

The order in which candidates addressed council was drawn by lot, and Seguin happened to make the first presentation.

Seguin was a visual and creative arts graduate from St. Lawrence College who eventually had her own marketing-communications-graphic design business and started her own weekly newspaper (the Brockville-Prescott Advantage).

She and her husband moved to Cobourg to be near their three daughters, who live in Belleville, Peterborough and Toronto. Their introduction to the town came in 1998, however, when Mayor Joan Chalovich and her council donated a truckload of trees to Prescott following the 1998 ice storm.

“Cobourg offered a small-town feeling, heritage downtown, amazing waterfront, friendly people, and arts and culture, with many events for us to discover,” she recalled.

Seguin is now owner of Lighthouse Press, which is publishing a book telling the stories of Cobourg as their Canada 150 project.

An active volunteer and community presence in Prescott, she has done the same in Cobourg as a board member of the town's economic-development advisory committee and the Cobourg-East Northumberland Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, a member of the Downtown Coalition and Downtown Marketing Partnership, marketing-committee chair for the Cobourg 2017 celebrations, and a proud Rotary Club of Cobourg member, as well as one of the 100 Women With Heart philanthropic group.

“Council members are trusted with the hard-earned resources of the ratepayers of this community, and we should at all times make evidence-based decisions — some that will not always be popular, but that will benefit a majority of Cobourg residents,” she said in her presentation.

Seguin will be sworn in at the next regular Cobourg council meeting, on Jan. 30.

