Northumberland United Way moves to new location

Monday was moving day for the Northumberland United Way.

The offices were packed up at 600 William Street in Cobourg and moved to the United Way’s new home at 62 Swayne Street in Cobourg.

A $450,000 donation – later announced as the largest-ever received by the local United Way – to purchase and renovate the old George’s Guitars and Music building as the organization’s new permanent home was made public in August.

As previously reported, it was revealed in December that Karol Shaw purchased and donated the building for United Way and also paid for the necessary repairs.

The new United Way building will be open on Wednesday.