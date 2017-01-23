Director Ken Strauss says the Cobourg Taxpayers Association’s intervention at Ontario Energy Board (OEB) hearings saved Cobourg and Ontario electrical users money on their rates, but Lakefront Utilities president Dereck Paul disputes this.

The complete increase which comes into effect this month puts an “average” residential customer’s bill up 21 cents to $145.05 monthly and affects about 9,100 Cobourg residents and 900 in Colborne. This covers distribution and regulatory charge increases, not the cost of power itself.

In a letter to the editor and discussed in a subsequent interview, Strauss maintains “what Lakefront has written (in a media release) is true as far as it goes” but that “their omissions are misleading, in our opinion.”

While the CTA was a separate intervenor from Energy Probe and Vulnerable Energy Consumers Coalition at the OEB hearings, Strauss states that their combined efforts reduced the rate increase saving $617,712 over the next four years for local consumers.

Paul, however, denies that Lakefront Utilities ever asked for the 8.25% Strauss references.

“The OEB approved the distribution revenue requirement of $4,260,122 in 2017. This is a 2.5% increase from Lakefront’s 2016 distribution revenue,” Paul stated in an e-mail response to questions.

But Strauss maintains the 8.25% increase was in Table 1.0 as a difference between the 2012 rate and the 2017 revenue requirement.

“Mr. Paul is playing at semantics,” Strauss said.

Paul maintains that 8.25% wasn’t ever requested to increase delivery charges and “we do not know where the CTA is getting this figure from.”

He also stated that the more than $600,000 the “CTA is attempting to take credit (for) (is) the Long Term Shareholder Debt Interest rate established by the Regulator (OEB) that affects all electrical distribution companies in the province.

“The OEB establishes these ‘cost of capital’ parameters annually, based on industry matrices for the entire sector. The OEB updated the cost of capital in November, 2016 to 3.73% (from 4.54%) reducing Lakefront’s revenue requirement over five years.

“It is not the involvement of any intervenor that caused this change in the OEB stipulated rate on subsidiary loans,” Paul stated.

About 16 years ago when the provincial government gave municipalities the right to sell utilities, the Town of Cobourg opted to set up a private company, HOLDCO, and sell its assets for $10-million. The agreement provides interest at a rate of about 7% and income to the town of about half a million annually. The outstanding loan remains.

HOLDCO is the parent company for Lakefront Utilities. All of HOLDCO’s board of directors are appointed by Cobourg council, Mayor Gil Brocanier said in an interview. He is one of the board members. The mayor also sits on the board of Lakefront Utilities along with two other members, Barry Gutridge and Stan Stewart (who applied to an advertisement due to a vacancy) and was appointed by HOLDCO, Brocanier said.

The Lakefront Utility board meetings are not open to the public because it is a private business, he explained.

“Lakefront indicated twice to the CTA that we have had preliminary discussions with our board of directors and Town of Cobourg representatives about restructuring the promissory note,” Paul stated. The note sets out the financial arrangements for the repayment of the loan interest.

Stauss maintains the CTA was told such discussions were, both taking place and were not taking place.

The CTA’s director says the interest rate on the promissory note is more than the going rate and reducing could save money for utility customers.

Strauss also states that CTA only asked for $72 of the $8,000 in legal costs the Lakefront Utility is asking the OEB to reimburse following the intervention hearing.

