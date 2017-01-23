The Napanee Raiders twice this past weekend came between the Port Hope Panthers and their 31st win of the Provincial Junior Hockey League season.

And in doing so, the Raiders greatly enhanced their chances of finishing in second place in the Tod Division, behind the team that reeled off 30 wins in a row to start the season to clinch the pennant but has since failed three times in a row to claim its next victory.

A 4-4 tie Saturday night followed a 7-3 Napanee win Friday night and extended Napanee’s current unbeaten string to three games (2-0-1). But it also lengthened Port Hope’s winless streak to three (0-2-1), its longest period without a win since suffering a shootout loss on Dec. 15, 2013, and then dropping games on Jan. 3 and 7, 2014.

You have to go all the way back to the 2011-12 season to see anything longer than a three-game winless skid on Port Hope’s resume. The Panthers lost five games in a row (one of which was in overtime and another in a shootout) from Jan. 15 to Feb. 10, 2012.

The recent struggles do not have the league powerhouse scrambling for the panic button, though.

“We certainly are not panicking,” head coach Mat Goody said. “The couple of losses are probably the best thing that could happen to this group. Like I’ve said before, we never thought we would win every game.

“We don’t make excuses. The past couple games we have not been close to our best — that’s from goaltending to the last forward. We certainly have to be better as we near the playoffs and we will be.

“Every team goes through ups and downs in a season. Ours just happens to be right now. I have full confidence in this veteran group.”

The Panthers (30-2-1) have accumulated fewer losses than all but one team in the 63-team PJHL. The Dorchester Dolphins of the West Conference’s Yeck Division are 35-0-1.

The third-place Raiders, meanwhile, have improved to 19-12-1 with eight games left on their 40-game slate. They trail the second-place Picton Pirates by two points but hold four games in hand.

On Saturday night, the Raiders netted three goals in a 7:10 span in the third to reverse a 3-1 deficit and take a 4-3 lead. But Jon Campbell scored with just 1:38 left in the third to tie the game. The teams then played through a scoreless overtime.

After a scoreless first period, George Miranda, Kallen McFarland and Brad Bollert scored in the second period for the Panthers between 8:15 and 15:35. In that span, Napanee also got its first goal, from Justynn Steven.

In the third, Cullen Hinds started Napanee’s surge at 4:43, with Griffen Conger and Tim Morton following to put the Raiders up 4-3, setting the stage for Campbell’s game-tying goal at 18:22.

On Friday night, the Raiders turned a one-goal lead into a four-goal victory with three unanswered third-period goals.

It was the largest losing margin for the Panthers since they were manhandled 6-1 by the Campbellford Rebels on Feb. 8, 2014.

The Raiders owned 3-1 and 4-3 leads after the first and second periods. Then Justynn Steven scored goals at 5:04 and 12:34 to clinch the win. Austin Boulard added a seventh goal later. Scoring earlier for Napanee were Brodie Maracle, Conger, Tyler Ignazzitto and Hinds.

Replying for Port Hope were Bollert, McFarland and Miranda.

On Sunday night, the Amherstview Jets, who were officially knocked out of playoff contention when the Gananoque Islanders topped them 6-3 on Saturday night, blanked the last-place Campbellford Rebels 6-0 in Amherstview.

Zach Maciel scored twice for the Jets, with single goals scored by Jordan Howe, Cody Jodoin, Hunter Chapman and Blake Hogle. Goaltender Adam Redgate posted the shutout.

On Saturday night, Jordon Cannons scored four goals to pace Picton to a 9-4 win over Campbellford. Mitchell Thompson and Will Harrison added a pair apiece, while Dawson Ellis netted Picton’s other goal. Jeremiah Doherty fired a pair for the Rebels, with Brady Cross and Austin Vallier scoring once each.

In another game, Gananoque, with Chris Minns scoring three times and adding two assists, doubled Amherstview 6-3.

A pair of second-period goals by Minns snapped a 2-2 tie and put the Islanders ahead to stay. Patrick Lyster, Ty Norman and Phil Smith also scored for Gananoque, which trails Napanee by four points and Picton by six. Gan has six games left in the regular season, two fewer than Napanee but two more than Picton.

Replying for the Jets were Howe, with a pair of goals, and Hogle.

On Friday night, Minns also claimed the game-winning goal for the Islanders as they squandered a 3-0 first-period lead but rebounded to beat Picton 4-3 in overtime.

Norman, Jacob Ovens and Braedyn Asselstine netted first-period goals for Gananoque, but the Pirates came back to tie the game on a single second-period goal from Will Harrison and third-period markers from Dawson Ellis and Nick Hoey. Minns ended the game 3:09 into the extra period.

On Thursday night, the scoring was pretty well identical in another 4-3 overtime loss for Picton: Amherstview opened a 3-0 lead, the Pirates rebounded to tie the game, and the Jets won in OT on a goal by Jodoin.

Chapman scored in the first period for Amherstview, with Jodoin and Joey Mayer tallying in the second to put the Jets up 3-0. Nick Bartlett and Hoey scored in the second for Picton, and Cannons sent the game into overtime with a goal midway through the third.

— Postmedia Network

This Week in the PJHL

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Campbellford at Port Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Napanee at Picton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27: Port Hope at Napanee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Gananoque at Campbellford, 7:30 p.m.; Amherstview at Port Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29: Campbellford at Gananoque, 7 p.m.; Picton at Amherstview, 7:30 p.m.