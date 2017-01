Alnwick/Haldimand Township councillors will review the draft of the municipal 2017 budget Tuesday, says treasurer Arryn McNichol.

The special council session will begin at 9 a.m., according to the agenda, and be a “line-by-line” review, which is open to the public.

The date for a public presentation of the budget is expected in mid-to-late February.

At the same time, the year-end audit for 2016 is expected to take place during the week of Feb. 27.