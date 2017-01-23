Brenden Locke of the Cobourg Cougars and Brandon MacKinnon of the Aurora Tigers battle during a faceoff in an afternoon game Monday at the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Winter Showcase in Trenton.

Locke had two goals and two assists for the Cougars in an 8-4 win over the Tigers. Jesse Baird also scored twice for Cobourg while teammates Nick Minerva, Otasowie Omoregie, Daniel McKitrick and Quinn Syrydiuk added single tallies.

The Cougars are back in action Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Showcase in Trenton with a game against the Whitby Fury. The two clubs are currently tied for third in the North-East Conference with the Fury holding a game in hand.