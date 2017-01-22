Local mayors remain on health unit board

Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin and Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier, both Northumberland County councillors, have been re-elected as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the local health unit.

It has been at least six years for Lovshin in that position heading up the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit Board and two years for Brocanier, the Cobourg mayor said in an interview.

“Geographically, it makes sense. We have the proximity to the Port Hope health unit (which is the head office)” and where documents are signed, when required, Brocanier explained after Thursday’s board meeting.

The other jurisdictions within the health unit include the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton.

There will be an addition to the new board with Northumberland getting a third position on the board and county councillors have been asked to put forward names, Brocanier said. He expects the matter to be discussed at this Wednesday’s county council session.

Northumberland County requested reducing the representation for the county by one, but the Ministry of Health denied it, Brocanier said. At the same time, the City of Kawartha Lakes has requested another rep to bring their total on the board to three as well because the two areas have about the same population, he added.

It will be up to the Ministry of Health to decide.

The board meeting Thursday was held in Lindsay. It rotates between the three jurisdictions on a monthly basis.

