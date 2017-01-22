The Ministry of Environment wants to know what people think of a plan to make water-bottling companies in Ontario pay significantly more for the water they use.

The posting is on the Environmental Registry, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi said in an interview.

There has been public concern expressed about the low water-taking costs for commercial uses and lack of monitoring, Rinaldi said.

The government proposal is to increase the fee to about $500 per million litres, up from $3.71 currently in place.

At this time, in addition to the fee, there is an additional cost to high risk operations which pay another $3,000 and for lower risk companies at $750.

The new fee would generate revenue that could be used to address monitoring and enforcement “so we can protect our natural resources,” Rinaldi said.

While the consultation is taking place, the provincial government has put a moratorium on new permits and expansions.

Rinaldi recently met with the Northumberland Chapter of the Council of Canadians who pressed for a moratorium on single-use bottles of water and there are two such operations in this area: north of Baltimore, and another near Grafton.

The companies also fill larger bottles and make ice from spring water at their respective locations.

“They have done a lot of work on this,” Rinaldi said, referencing the issues raised by the local Council of Canadians presenters who came to his office. They cited concern with the large water taker in Ontario, Nestle, and the two local bottling operations.

“Nestle is the dominant water bottling company in Canada, but there are others,” stated the local chapter of the Council of Canadians recent presentation to the MPP.

“Locally, Ice River Springs in Grafton has a 10-year permit to pump 746,000 litres per day, and Mill Valley Springs (Robins Holdings), north of Baltimore on Hwy. 45, has a permit to pump more than 250,000 litres per day.”

Rinaldi said he has asked the local Council of Canadian members to put their suggestions about water taking by bottling companies on paper, and he will deliver them to the Minister of the Environment Glen Murray.

Rinaldi declined to comment on the two local water-bottling operations, suggesting that proposed changes are part of a “province-wide strategy.”

Sometimes people forget that in rural Ontario there are residents who have to purchase water due to reasons including lack of drinkable well water, he said.

The provincial government doesn’t want to, with any changes, “throw the baby out with the bath water,” Rinaldi said.

Asked if he uses single-use bottles of water himself, Rinaldi said “I do use it when it’s a necessity, but it is not a common practice.”

Glasses of water are used in public consultations like the ones he is currently attending which focus on the upcoming provincial budget and he has a re-useable bottle that travels in the car with him, Rinaldi said.

