Enjoy Delicious Dates at Port Hope restaurants

PORT HOPE -

The dark days of winter are here and, if the turkey leftovers no longer appeal, you can find something to cheer about during the two-week Delicious Dates promotion in Port Hope.

Starting Monday and running through Feb. 5, more than a dozen restaurants are offering special fixed-price menus at great prices in a campaign designed to entice people to step out, explore a bit and sample the flavours of Port Hope.

Introduced in 2010, this annual promotion has a new name this year. The change of moniker from Winter Meal Deals is a rebrand Port Hope marketing manager Kevin Narraway hopes will echo the new and exciting things the participating restaurants are doing.

“Port Hope is garnering attention as a food destination and we think ‘Delicious Dates’ will add to that appeal,” Narraway stated in a press release.

“We want to constantly give residents and visitors a reason to eat, shop, play and stay in Port Hope.”

This year’s participating restaurants are Basil’s Market and Deli, Black Beans Steakhouse, Carlyle Inn and Bistro, Crawford’s Lakeview Cafe, Dreamers Cafe, Jim’s Pizzeria, Olympus Burger, Pita Express, The Social, Trattoria Gusto, Turtle John’s, Queenie’s Bake Shop, Winchester Arms and Zepo’s Restaurant.

Each restaurant sets its own menu, and details and pricing are available from each location.