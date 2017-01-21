Cobourg Cougars defeat Buffalo Jr. Sabres 6-2

COBOURG -

The Cobourg Cougars earned a win on home ice Saturday afternoon in what was their last home game at the Cobourg Community Centre until Feb. 6.

There won't be a regular Monday night home game this week or next; the Cougars play at the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Winter Showcase in Trenton on Monday afternoon and next week the Ontario men's and women's curling championships take over the CCC.

Saturday afternoon, the Cougars earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Jr. Sabres in front of 321 spectators at the CCC before they hit the road for five straight games.

Cobourg jumped out to an early lead with three unanswered first-period goals and were up 5-0 before the midway mark of the contest. The Jr. Sabres scored on a power play near the 12-minute mark of the middle frame and tallied another goal early in the third as they showed signs of life, but the five-goal deficit proved too much to overcome.

Jake Bricknell and Brenden Locke each scored twice for the Cougars with both recording goals in the first and second periods. Jesse Baird also scored for Cobourg in the opening frame while Brennan Roy added a power play goal with a little over five minutes remaining in the third.

Cobourg out-shot Buffalo 45-31 overall, though the visitors held a 13-10 advantage in the third, which was the busiest for Cougars goaltender Matt Menna who earned the victory in net.

Ryan Casselman, the scoring leader for the Cougars, had three assists in the win while Josh Maguire and Nick Minerva registered two helpers apiece.

Cobourg's five straight road games begin at the OJHL's Winter Showcase, which runs Monday through Wednesday in Trenton. The Cougars will face the Aurora Tigers on Monday at 1 p.m. at Trenton No. 2 arena and the Whitby Fury on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Gardens.

“They're in neutral territory for both teams, but they are smaller barns. I think our team is built for a more rugged game, so that might be to our advantage,” said Cougars head coach John Druce.

“The Whitby game is very important – we have to beat them,” Druce said, referring to the standings.

The win Saturday pulled the Cougars (32-11-0-1) into a tie with the Fury (31-9-1-2) for third place in the OJHL's North-East Conference with 65 points apiece. The Fury has a game in hand, which is Sunday afternoon against the Stouffville Spirit.

Unless either can catch the Trenton Golden Hawks (35-6-1-0 with 71 points), the Cougars and Fury are battling for third place in the conference at this point as the Markham Royals (26-14-1-1 and 54 points) have second place locked down as the North Division leader.

Following the showcase, the Cougars play Friday, Jan. 27 in Lindsay, Sunday, Jan. 29 in Aurora and Sunday, Feb. 5 in Whitby.

Cobourg is 17-5-0-0 at home this season, but has played well on the road as well, going 15-6-0-1, so Druce isn't concerned with his club playing away from the CCC.

“We've established that we can play well in our barn. The hardest thing to do is to be able to play well on the road and we've done that pretty well during the season,” Druce said. “Now that we do have depth in our lineup and players that we know are going to be here, it's time to establish ourselves on the road as a team that's tough to play against no matter whether it's on the road or at home.”

Druce said having the trade deadline in the past allows the coaching staff to develop specific roles for players, not to mention he has a full roster to work with.

“I think before there was a little bit of uncertainty in certain areas of the game that we had and I think it's helped me solidify that,” he said. “I like the fact that we have bodies and we have depth and I'm not wearing my guys out, which is another huge benefit.”

Once the Cougars get through the next five games on the road, four of their final five regular season contests will be back at the CCC; Monday, Feb. 6 against Burlington, Saturday, Feb. 11 against Newmarket (previously postponed Dec. 17), Monday, Feb. 13 against Kingston and Saturday, Feb. 25 against Trenton. Their last road game will be Friday, Feb. 17 in Markham.