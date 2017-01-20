11 candidates vying for Cobourg council seat

COBOURG -

Eleven candidates have applied and been deemed qualified to fill the vacated Cobourg council seat of Larry Sherwin.

This is the second time in this council term a councillor has resigned and needed to be replaced.

On Monday, the six remaining council members will hear from the candidates and vote following the presentations. The candidates, announced Friday, are Mark Burgess, Randy Curtis, Carla Grucela, Dean Jenkins, Bryan Lambert, Gudrun Ludorf-Weaver, Bruce Moore, Donald Owen, Charles Sammut, Suzanne Seguin and Marcia Whalen.

Town policy clerk Brent Larmer provided a copy of the procedure they will follow, as per a policy council approved Aug. 8.

There was no policy in place in April when Councillor Theresa Rickerby resigned. Council consulted the options available under the Municipal Act, and settled on offering her seat to the candidate who had run for council in 2014 and garnered the most votes without actually winning a seat. Because Wayne DeVeau declined, the offer went to Aaron Burchat as the candidate with the next-highest tally.

When Sherwin notified council he planned to move to Kingston, the replacement policy was in place, offering the options of a by-election or an appointment to be made through the procedure that will be followed Monday.

The process of taking applications was completed Wednesday.

The process of making the selection will take place Monday at 4 p.m., when the list of applicants will be read out alphabetically. Each will have a 10-minute opportunity to speak, in an order to be determined by random draw.

The selection will be made through rounds of voting by a show of hands. Candidates not getting any votes will be eliminated at the end of each round, as will the candidates getting the fewest votes.

Results will be announced at the end of each round and voting will continue until one candidate gets half of the votes among the councillors present. At that time, council will pass a motion confirming the appointment of that person as of Jan. 30, the date of the next regular council meeting.

Because the 11 candidates' presentation time alone works out to an hour and 50 minutes, Larmer said he expects a planned 6 p.m. public meeting on an application for an amendment to the Zoning Bylaw to permit accessory dwelling units in single detached, semi-detached and townhouse dwellings may get pushed back.

Though Larmer could not confirm that losing two councillors in a single term is unprecedented in the province, he believes it is at least unprecedented for Cobourg.

“It's unusual,” he stated. “Unfortunately, what usually happens is, it's because a councillor has passed. People resigning of their own free will is something that's rare.”

Treasurer Ian Davey doubts that it is an unprecedented occurrence, but allowed that it is probably a rare occurrence — especially for a council of only seven members.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith