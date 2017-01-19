Paper ballots won't return in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

After reviewing the additional costs of adding paper ballots back into the mix of voting options in the next municipal election in Hamilton Township, councillors have voted that option down.

As a result, when the Oct. 22, 2018 election takes place, voting will be done via the internet and telephone, as it was for the past election in 2014.

Township clerk and returning officer (during elections), Kate Surerus, contacted other similar-sized municipalities and looked at the average participation of eligible electors in this township during the past two elections (35% or about 3,300). She estimated that if 15% switched back to paper ballot use or voted because of it, there would need to be at least 500 ballots printed at an upward cost of $250.

Additional costs would be for the voting location and time of those hired to oversee, count and verify the ballots on election day.

This would also add to the time when the election results would be known, Surerus also said.

“You'd be running two systems when you are having paper (ballots) too.”

Only a very few people complained to the councillors about the lack of paper ballots in the last election, according to comments at council.

Councillors also decided to keep the “first-past-the-post” system and not use a ranked system.

The option was given to municipalities by the provincial government.

It would be beneficial to large municipalities with larger numbers of people running for municipal and school board positions, Surerus said.

In her reports, Surerus updated changes in the upcoming election. They include:

• the need for 25 signatures on a nomination from people eligible at the time of signing a declaration that they can vote in the municipality;

• that nominations can be filed starting May 1, 2018 (it use to be Jan. 1); and

• that the last day to file a nomination to run for a municipal or school board position is July 27, 2018.

