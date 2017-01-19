Luxury campground will be subject of meeting

GRAFTON -

It would be camping in style if the plan for Whispering Springs Inc. goes ahead as presented.

A temporary-use Zoning By-Law amendment has gone from an RV park to a luxury campground on individual natural sites north east of Grafton, Alnwick/Haldimand Township chief administrative officer Terry Korotki said in an interview.

The pilot project is the subject of a public meeting at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, he said.

It would cover just over 137 acres where 15 of these glamorous camping sites, with supporting structures, would be erected over a period of three years.

The by-law would change the rural exception designation to one of a holding designation citing the specific elements of the camping project, Korotki also explained.

The property is owned by John Corcoran and his daughter, Jenna, is acting as the agent on the project, he said.

“The (proposed) RU-305 Zone would set our special provisions for the establishment of a luxury wilderness resort which may include up to 15 sites for luxury camping tents, a guest pavilion, outdoor pool and hot tub facilities, recreation trails and other recreational facilities, including outdoor tennis courts,” states the notification for the public meeting to be held at the Grafton town hall.

According to the presentation provided to council in December, “guests will stay in elegantly furnished safari tents” built on “wooden platforms” and each will have an “ensuite bathroom serviced by an approved septic system.”

Fire retardant, the tents will have mosquito netting and be 16 by 20 feet in size with a mini-fridge.

The site is on Mercer Lane, off Turk Road. Mercer Lane was built by the Corcorans over the past two years and taken over by the township at the end of last year, Korotki said.

The project is unique and could boost tourism in Northumberland, council has been told.

