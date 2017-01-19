PORT HOPE -

To cite just one unusual indicator of the Capitol Theatre's success, they go through 50 pounds of popcorn a week.

That was one of a raft of numbers provided to Port Hope council at Tuesday's committee-of-the-whole meeting by Capitol board president Olga Cwieck.

The Capitol has applied for a community grant, but Cwieck said in a subsequent interview that it is not a routinely given operating grant — it has to be requested each year, and it has even been cut back in recent years. The $48,500 they got two years ago has dwindled to $40,000.

“In southern Ontario, there are a lot of theatres. We get the third-lowest amount of grant. It's not a lot of money for what we give back,” she figures.

Her presentation was meant to show the value the municipality gets for its investment, with the hope of support for “a theatre that gives so much back to the town and brings so much to the town.”

Cwieck told council that the year 2016 was unforgettable, with unprecedented box-office success and ticket sales that represented an audience from an area that stretches from Toronto to Ottawa.

She said that the credit must go to the artistry and creativity of artistic director and general manager Antonio Sarmiento, along with his hard-working staff, volunteers and board of directors.

Sarmiento's magic was evident with a flying Mary Poppins, followed by the splash dancing (with real splashes) of Singin' In The Rain, creating an appetite for big shows which he satisfied big-time with Mamma Mia.

Total ticket sales — for ,movies, concerts, opera and everything but live theatre — have increased 38%. Live-theatre ticket sales of 56,429 represent a 67% increase over 2015. Mamma Mia exceeded its projected sales by 9,000 seats, and the holiday panto by 4,000.

It was also a year when the Capitol Theatre was designated a national historic site, but the building is showing its age, she said.

“The board of the Capitol has budgeted $180,000 in essential capital repairs through 2017,” she said.

“And, of course, these costs converge with further reinvestments in programming needed to sustain the momentum we created in terms of sales and revenue generation.

“This new cost points up a fundamental fact in the operation of a community theatre — each budget cycle or each theatrical season, concerns about resources are constant,” Cwieck said.

Revenue is up an amazing 81%, but production expenses have also risen. These costs include live music for their longest-running show and higher royalties for the quality productions that draw in the audiences.

The number of performances last year rose by 30%, but that meant extra costs as well as extra revenues — more utility costs (up by 30%), more credit-card fees on ticket sales (up by more than $25,000) and more contracted services such as tech and cleaning (up by $26,000).

Capitol funding relies, like that of any other community theatre, on sales, subsidies and philanthropy.

“The pressure for money is real and unforgiving,” she said.

“And then, there’s this — we will not be successful in receiving help from Trillium or National Historic Sites Canada unless we are supported financially by our own municipality with a grant. You are the spark plug for support from these two federal and provincial agencies.”

Among the many ways the Capitol gives to the community is the 24,000 hours of times its volunteers donate and the fact that they spend some $3,700 each week among local retailers to boost the municipality's economy.

The Capitol is the main reason why many visitors come to Port Hope, she added. They have had a 127% growth in ticket sales from Peterborough, a 96% rise in sales from Oshawa, a 93% rise in sales from Kingston, a 53% rise in sales from the Greater Toronto Area and even a 28% rise in sales from Cobourg.

Cwieck produced testimonials from a number of local retailers — increased overnight dinner packages sold by the Carlyle Inn and Bistro, customers at Holton Flowers who came to town specifically for the theatre, skyrocketing Crazy Cookie sales at Dreamers Cafe, glowing comments from customers at Smith Creek Antiques and Antiques On Queen.

This didn't happen by luck, Cwieck said, but from the steps the Capitol took in 2012 to change direction.

“It was during this period that we brought forward new governance, new management, new marketing, new box office system, new marquee, new website and new computer-generated graphics enhancing on-stage productions. And, most importantly, Antonio came on board with his creativity and special skill-set, and helped make all those things happen.”

In 2017, the theme will be Be Our Guest, backed up by active promotions. But no matter what revenue 2017 brings, there's the reality of a 90-year-old building — older than the Supreme Court, Cwieck said. It needs significant work, while they deal with such on-going challenges as having to pay down their line of credit last year.

“The financial effects of this carry over, one year to the next,” she said.

“We contribute to tourism and economic activity in this community, and significantly so.

“It isn't a question of whether we needed the money last year but not so much this year. The municipal grant, like our fundraising from private sources and grants from other levels of government, is essential each year.

“And I submit it is good value for the money.”

“The Capitol Theatre is an investment that continues to grow, and I hope council will continue to invest in it,” Deputy Mayor Greg Burns commented.

“Thanks to those 24,000 hours the volunteers put in — when you enter as a guest, you feel comfortable right from the get-go.”

To Antonio Sarmiento, Burns said, “Congratulations on the most incredible, innovative programming I have seen in a long, long time in community theatre.”

“The quantum leap between 2015 and now is incredible,” Mayor Bob Sanderson agreed.

“If you don't have municipal support from the community, you don't get federal and provincial support. This is a huge asset to the community, and anyone who thinks otherwise just doesn't get it.”

The term investment is the proper one, the mayor said.

“It's an investment we are making, rather than the concept of shoring something up.”

The matter will be reviewed at the municipality's Jan. 24 budget meeting.

