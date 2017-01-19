BMO boosts Equipped To Care campaign

COBOURG -

The BMO financial group has made a significant gift of $60,000 to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation's Equipped To Care campaign.

This puts them a step closer to their goal of raising $12-million by 2020 to renew and upgrade the hospital's diagnostic-imaging equipment.

“We have come to rely on the support of our community over the years, and BMO Financial Group has a long history of demonstrating their support to this community through their various sponsorships and, in this case, a major pledge to support our Equipped To Care campaign,” foundation executive director Rhonda Cunningham said.

Since 2001, that has amounted to some $210,000 in philanthropic support.

“Today's pledge announcement is yet another example of how committed BMO is to ensuring its customers and community alike have access to the best health care possible,” Cunningham said.

“It's important for us to be involved in the community — especially with the foundation, because they do so much,” Eastern Ontario Division commercial account manager James White said.

“Our hospital and, more importantly, the people within it touch every one of us in so many ways. We are thankful to be able to give to those who need it most.”

“This kind of leadership donation really sets the tone, and sends such a positive message to the volunteers who are trying to raise money in the community to support our organization,” Cunningham said.

Half of the $12-million is expected to come from the foundation's regular programming, such as the annual gala and Light Up A Life campaign. Of the remaining $6-million that they hope to raise, $4-million is accounted for.

“That's an additional $2-million still to go, and we hope to reach that goal by 2020,” Cunningham said.

