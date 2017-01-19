ALDERVILLE -

There will be a general meeting of the membership of Alderville First Nation dealing with the proposed Anishinabek Nation Education Agreement with the federal government, says Chief James Marsden.

A vote was taken late last year at various on-reserve and off-reserve sites and in Alderville 192 eligible voters voted in favour of it, he said. But 252, or 85% of voters, had to endorse it for it to be binding at Alderville, he said.

Chief Marsden explained that some members, like his own aunt who lives in Oregon, didn’t vote because they didn’t think it was an issue for them.

“Alderville wouldn’t see much difference at all initially (with the new Education Agreement) because there are good relations with both the local school boards,” Chief Marsden said. But in the future, as it related to language, for example, the local First Nation could “set our own rules and regulations.”

The date for the upcoming general meeting had not yet been set but the chief expected it would likely be in February.

The new Agreement was initiated by the Union of Ontario and would recognize First Nation jurisdiction over primary, elementary and secondary education.

