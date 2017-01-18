Winter musings...

Recently, on a slow day sitting at the reception desk of Northumberland Hills Hospital where I volunteer – watching, through the main entrance windows, a flight of geese on final approach to somewhere – my attention was diverted to the playing of Brahms Lullaby over the PA system, signalling a new birth.

Every time I hear it, I am transported to a moment 15 years earlier as I was being wheeled to an ambulance at the old Cobourg hospital on Chapel Street. Passing the nursing station, I heard the hospital's Lullaby rendition for the first time. It seemed so fitting. A new life as I was heading for uncertain surgery at Kingston General Hospital.

Coincidentally, I have been volunteering, first at the old hospital and then at Northumberland Hills Hospital, for 15 years, so I’ve got to know the Lullaby note by note, realizing that the baby it celebrated in 2002 is now a teenager. And, like me, the recording of the Lullaby that is currently being used, is showing its age. Which, hearing the scratchy, on-its-last-legs version being played yet again, created an idea.

Why doesn’t Northumberland Hills Hospital sponsor a competition for musicians in Northumberland County to come up with a new rendition of the Lullaby, the winning presentation to be recorded and played following each birth? It has so many possibilities. It could be voice; a quartet humming an arrangement as though, yes, soothing a baby to sleep; a choir even. Perhaps a solo voice singing one of the verses of Lullaby; a string quartet, again with a newly created arrangement. A clarinet? As well, of course, a piano solo or a piano in combination with other instruments.

It could become a one-off event, all the entries performing before an audience (why not?) and a small panel of judges, the winning entry then making a recording at a local sound studio, following which the new version would debut over the hospital’s public address system. The old version (an ancient 78 and scratchy needle?) could then be given an honourable retirement. A 78 and scratchy needle? As I wrote that I realize how it dates me. For those who don’t know about 78s ... nah, it doesn’t matter.

...

Before Christmas, waiting patiently in a long, supermarket check-out line and having read all the headlines of the gossip press about royalty, both in London and Hollywood (Prince Charles as future King? They have to be kidding? The marriage misfortunes of Brad and Angelina. Yes, life is tough) my attention was drawn to the cashier behind the check-out counter, moving swiftly as she took the grocery items off the moving belt, checked them out, her fingers dancing over the code-keys and then the keys of the cash register, lightening fast, reminiscent of images of Glen Gould playing Bach. She was an artiste. As I waited, admiring, an idea came to me.

Why not have an annual competition for Cobourg check-out cashiers from the town’s supermarkets, whereby each competitor checks out an identical amount of items, the final winner to be declared Cobourg’s Premier Cashier? Competitors would be timed and, of course, judged for accuracy when it comes to the final total cost of the items. It could also be a team event, with a fixed number of competitors on each team in a knock-out competition. The entry fee for the team event would be a generous donation of food items (amount to be determined) by the supermarkets, which would be passed on to local food banks. Yes, it needs more thought, but the idea is a good beginning.

This is what happens occasionally when my mind wanders. They say it gets worse with age. We’ll see when I get there. But I have noticed, without exception, all the supermarket cashiers in Cobourg are female. I’m not sure what that indicates or suggests. I’ll let my mind wander some more and see what it comes up with. In the meantime, sitting at my keyboard and reaching this point, I wondered, what if...

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor an Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca.