Walk-in clinic moving to new location in Port Hope

The Port Hope Walk-in Clinic is moving, Councillor Les Andrews announced at Tuesday night’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

“The Port Hope Walk-in Clinic will be closing Feb. 28 on Ontario Street and re-opening March 1 at 99 Toronto Rd. in the old Legion building — the new Port Hope Community Health Centre,” Andrews said.

For 17 years, the councillor continued, the clinic has been the benefactor of the Port Hope Health Care Foundation.

“They will be turning the reins over to the doctors that actually staff the walk-in clinic. The foundation will no longer be responsible for the employees or the facility. This will all be taken on by the doctors who will be running the clinic.

“There will be no disruption of service, and the hours of operation will be the same,” Andrews added.

That would be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, and closed on statutory holidays.

“Hopefully this will be a very smooth transition,” he said.

A press release from Dr. Fraser Cameron the following day said that Feb. 27 would be the clinic’s last day of operations at 249 Ontario St.

At 99 Toronto Rd., the clinic will initially be located in Suite 203 (the offices of Cameron and Dr. Mark Azzopardi) while its permanent space in that building is completed.

“The new location will provide a more accessible space and is wheelchair-accessible via the elevator at the north-side entrance. The location also offers free parking to visitors in the adjoining lot,” the announcement said.

Cameron’s press release added that the after-hours clinic that runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays only for the patients within the Ganaraska Family Health Organization — patients of Cameron, Azzopardi and Drs. Banerjee, Cameron, Dersnah, Everdell, Hazell, Knackstedt, Long and Northey — will continue as before. The location of the clinic varies, and can be ascertained by calling 905-800-0218.

The change is part of a broader reorganization, the announcement said, with the goal of ensuring the clinic’s sustainability as an important community resource.

“With this move to 99 Toronto Rd., the staff of the clinic will be able to continue to provide quality same-day urgent care to the residents of the Municipality of Port Hope and the rest of Northumberland County.”

