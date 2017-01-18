Ski trails closed, GRCA event postponed to Feb. 4

The freezing rain is playing havoc with some outdoor sports.

The annual Family Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Day, that was scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 4.

As of now, “the ski trails are closed but snowshoeing trails are open,” Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority spokesperson Amy Griffiths said in an e-mail.

The family skiing part of the event takes place at the Ganaraska Forest Centre where there are more than 35 kilometres of “groomed and track-set trails meandering through pine and hardwood forest, challenging skiers of varying ability levels,” states a media release.

The two snowshoeing trails, currently open, are eight kilometres and 2.5 kilometres in length, respectively.

To take part in the upcoming family event, the pre-registration price is $25, which includes equipment. Register by phone at 905-885-8173.

“Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are both wonderful ways to get a cardiovascular workout while enjoying nature in winter. Following all of these useful tips will ensure that you have an enjoyable ski,” the release also states.

