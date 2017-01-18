Senior C Wild earn silver in Huntsville

The West Northumberland Wild senior C hockey club returned home from the 40th annual Huntsville GHA Tournament on the weekend with silver medals around their necks.

They faced the Orillia Hawks on Friday night and suffered their only loss of the round-robin. Laurie Birney scored the Wild’s lone goal in the second period with helpers from linemates Jen Wallace and Karen Malfait. They were edged by a 2-1 score. Birney earned game MVP honours.

Their second game was against the 2016 provincial champion Huntsville Sting. The West Northumberland ladies really got their act together in this game, turning it on and pulling off a 4-0 win. Goals were scored by Alana Weatherby, Kristen Ryan, Jen Ashley, and Sara Collins. Assists were earned by Carrie Bowman, Ashley, Ryan, Rachel Stewart, and Sarah Little. Goaltender Erin McLennan earned the shutout and Ryan claimed MVP of the match.

In their final round-robin game, the Wild faced off against Kirkland Lake Blast. The Wild maintained the momentum from their earlier game and dominated, earning a

6-0 victory.

Weatherby scored two goals while Ryan, Little, Collins, and Bowman each added one. Set ups were coordinated by Malfait (2), Wendy Brown, Ashley, Weatherby, and Little (2). Having registered her second shutout of the tournament, McLennan walked away with the game’s MVP award.

Following round-robin play, the Quantrill Chevrolet-sponsored Wild qualified for Sunday’s final and had to face Orillia once again.

It was a very exciting, close game, with end-to-end action throughout. Orillia were the first to find the net, midway through the first period, but West Northumberland responded with two quick goals to gain the lead by the end of the first. Carrie Bowman made a beautiful rush, on passes from Birney and Ashley, and slipped the puck past Orillia’s keeper.

Then, two and a half minutes later, Wallace and Bowman set up Weatherby with a beauty and Weatherby buried a perfectly placed slapshot in the back of the Hawk’s net.

Orillia came back to tie it early in the third, forcing a sudden death overtime. The excitement continued, until Orillia’s Jasper Thomson put an end to it all, scoring the winning goal on a rush with some dynamic stickwork and an outstanding deke. Wild defenceman, Wendy Brown, earned game MVP.

The West Northumberland Sr. C’s have had a very successful season, to date, having only lost one game to another C team during league play and having earned two second-place finishes in consecutive tournaments, London and Huntsville.

Coaches Chris Hope and Anita Norman were impressed with the team’s performance.

“They worked well together as a team. They never gave up. Even though we had a short bench, they kept the intensity up throughout the tournament and it paid off,” Hope said.

The senior C Wild look forward to provincial playdowns and the possibility of competing at the 2017 provincial championships in April.