COBOURG -

The Northumberland Players mount a Tony award-winning show at the Best Western Inn in Cobourg from Jan. 20 until Feb. 5.

The play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang, won multiple awards and it is fresh off Broadway.

“We have been trying to get the rights for this very funny play for the last couple of years and we are

ecstatic that we can bring something new and fresh to Cobourg,” said director Jack Boyagian. “Christopher Durang is perhaps one of the best contemporary writers of comedy. His shows appeal to intelligent audiences who love to laugh, yet are interested in developed characters and insightful plots. This play is a Chekov play turned up side down and inside out.”

Last year, the Players’ production of Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti, directed by Jim Finan won 14 awards and went on its way to winning the best play in the Eastern Ontario Drama League and the best play in the Theatre Ontario competition.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is not considered a farce like the Camoletti play, but Boyagian has added fast-paced farcical elements to the Durang play, much like Finan did in Boeing Boeing. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is comical, farcical and absurdist at times and Boyagian hopes that people of all ages will love this critically acclaimed gem.

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share their childhood family home overlooking a pond, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. But this is not “On Golden Pond.” They bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives when suddenly, their movie star sister, Masha swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up and the insanity ensues.

“The dysfunctional, needy characters are the only loons you will see on stage,” Boyagian said. “This production has an intriguing set designed by the very talented Will Ryan, built by lead builder David McTavish and his crew with zany, madcap costumes designed by Mima Vlajkov,” says producer Catherine Holland.

Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce and Kristine Nielson brought the three siblings to life on Broadway with brilliant performances. Boyagian says he is blessed to have such a talented cast.

“Neil Torrie as Vanya, is not only one of the best dramatic actors around, but has great comic timing. Carol Beauchamp’s tremendous acting experience and energetic style is perfect for the egocentric Masha. Claire Rowett ,as the self-deprecating sister, plays Sonia with subtlety and an unexpected burst of lunacy. Kristy Bird and Ben Davies bring their youthful exuberance to the stage which threatens Masha, but it will delight the audience. Nicola Joseph plays the eccentric fortune teller cleaning lady with such comedic flair,” Boyagian said.

“This is a great cast, a crazy script and a perfect design team.”

Check out www.northumberlandplayers.ca for dates and times of the shows. For tickets, call 905-372-2105.