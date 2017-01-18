Make the ultimate Canadian pancake

The following recipe is an old Nova Scotian recipe from the Wentworth Valley.

According to my sources, it predates the Loyalist immigration. I have added the wild rice and blueberries. When topped with maple syrup this becomes the ultimate Canadian pancake. Maple syrup, blueberries, and wild rice are indigenous to Canada while the balance of the ingredients are grown or produced in Canada.

CANADIAN BUCKWHEAT & BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

Yield: 20 5”

Ingredients

1 1/2 Cups Buckwheat flour

1 1/2 Cups All purpose flour

1 Egg beaten

2 Cups Buttermilk or more or less (or soured milk)

2 Tbsp. Buckwheat honey or 1 Tbsp.molasses

2 Tbsp. Stirling Whey butter melted (or oil)

1 Tbsp. Baking powder

3 /4 Tsp. Baking soda

1 /2 Tsp. Salt

Butter for frying & topping

Maple syrup for topping

Optional extras – use one or two

3/4 cup Well cooked wild rice (measure after cooking)

1 Cup Wild fresh blueberries or frozen or dried refreshed

3/4 Cup Cranberries fresh, frozen or dried

3/4 Cup Fresh chopped strawberries, or peaches etc.

Method

Combine all dry ingredients. Beat egg and buttermilk together. Make a well in the dry mixture and slowly add milk & egg. Stir until desired consistency is reached. A thick batter = thick pancakes. Batter should be able to pour. Add extra ingredients and fold in. Pour by ladle onto hot buttered fry pan, when top is covered with bubbles, flip. Fry bottom until golden. Hold warm for service.

Top pancakes with butter and Maple Syrup.

