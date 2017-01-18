Lakefront electric bills to have slight increase

The monthly electrical bill for residents in Cobourg and Colborne is increasing by just over half a percent for the “average” residential customer using 750 kWh, according to a chart provided by the head of Lakefront Utilities Inc., Dereck Paul.

The on-peak, off-peak and mid-peak usage rates last year and effective Jan. 1 of this year remain the same at $24.30, $41.76 and $17.82, respectively.

What has increased is the delivery of that energy, up 21 cents to $38.91 for the month and the regulatory charge up 57 cents to $5.57.

The entire increase is .61% bringing the monthly bill to $145.05 starting this month, up from $144.17 last month for a home or apartment electricity user using 750 kWh per month.

“If they consume 750kW then its 0.61% or $0.88 cents per month on their distribution portion of the bill,” Paul stated in an e-mail.

The bills reflecting the change will “start going out Jan. 23,” he stated.

It affects about 9,100 Cobourg customers and about 900 in Colborne.

The rate increase was recently approved by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).

Asked how the average home customer usage of 750 kWh was determined, Paul provided this explanation: “The typical customer is a residential customer whose electric usage consumption is approximately 750kWh per month and whose Lakefront Utilities electric bill would be $144.17 in December 2016. With the increase effective Jan. 1, 2017, that same bill will increase by 0.88 cents to $145.05.”

The “typical residential customer” is determined by the OEB.

“In Ontario the statistical data shows a typical household size to be 2.9 people per family. In order to assess what today’s typical residential consumption might be in a given month, the OEB analyzed the data provided by distributors to compile the OEB’s annual yearbook of electricity distributors. The OEB looked at different data over different time periods, such as the last years, and different groupings of distributors.

“This approach helped to control both for variations in the weather in any given year and for geographic factors. In addition to using all the data on record for all of Ontario’s reporting distributors, the OEB also constructed a sample based on distributors in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), where nearly half of all customers reside. Analysis tested the effects of including and excluding Hydro One’s 1.1 million customers, many of which receive service in low density, rural areas where reliance on electricity for home heating is more common. In conclusion, the OEB determined the average kWh for residential customers to be 750 kWh per month.”

A media release from Lakefront Utilities Inc. (LUI) describes the approved rate increase to distribution costs and application that reflects a “five-year plan to keep rate increases moderate while increasing both investment in infrastructure and the long-term value of the utility.”

The application process involved a challenge that is a cost to ratepayers, the release states.

“During LUI’s Cost of Service application, the Vulnerable Energy Consumers Coalition, Energy Probe Research Foundation and Cobourg Taxpayers Association applied and were approved as intervenors by the OEB. At the settlement conference in August,after all interrogatories had been answered, one question remained outstanding. The question related to a policy position on debt servicing charges repeatedly approved by the OEB in other COS applications, and as recently as May 2016. Unfortunately, the intervenors were unable to reach agreement on this item and it was decided that this matter would be determined by way of a written hearing. This significantly delayed the application process and triggered legal costs to LUI of $15,000. LUI’s application had incorporated the OEB’s policy position and it was ultimately upheld in the final OEB Panel approval.

The three Intervenors were asking for reimbursement of $8,000 for costs associated with the written hearing. These expenses along with LUI’s legal costs would be passed on to ratepayers.

“LUI has requested that these Intervenor costs be denied by the OEB due to the lengthened duration of the COS and the additional prolonged submissions.”

The release sums up the rate-increase process by stating it is the “4th lowest cost per customer utility in the province” and that the rate order issued by the Ontario Energy Board was “substantially the same” as what LUI asked for.

There has been some discussion at the provincial level about reducing electrical bills by reducing the number of electricity utilities in Ontario.

