COLBORNE -

Winter overnight parking in downtown Colborne is disrupting snow-clearing efforts, Cramahe Township Operations Manager Jeff Hoskin reported to council Tuesday.

It’s principally a problem of six or so repeat offenders on King and Church Streets East and West, Hoskin said. The vehicles have been ticketed ($25 per infraction) in the past “but they just pay the ticket” and continue their practices, he said.

So, the plan now: the next time there’s a “winter occurrence,” vehicles will be ticketed and a notice posted. The second winter occurrence, illegally parked cars will be ticketed ($25), the vehicle towed ($75 cost) and impounded ($45 cost). It will be minimum $145 to retrieve the vehicle.

“I am asking for council’s support,” Hoskin said of the new measures. Council supported the request.

There is free municipal, off-street parking available on the east side the CIBC bank and around the Mac’s convenient store.