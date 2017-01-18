Humane Society to hold microchip clinic on Jan. 29

The Northumberland Humane Society will host a microchip clinic for the public on Sunday, Jan. 29 beginning at 10 a.m.

Microchips will be registered with 24PetWatch, a universal microchip company with experts available 24/7 to assist with advice and support if your pet is lost. Once your pet is microchipped, it is vital to keep your contact information up-to-date so that you can be reached if your pet goes missing.

Most vet clinics, humane societies and pounds have microchip scanners so it is very important to ensure your cat or dog is microchipped. If your pet becomes lost, you are far more likely to be reunited if they are microchipped.

The Microchip Clinic will be held at the Humane Society, which is located at 371 Ward Street in Port Hope. Microchipping is only $30 per pet and microchips will be administered by a Registered Veterinary Technician.

Space is limited so call the Humane Society at 905-885-4131 to book your cat or dog in for a microchip.