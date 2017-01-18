Cobourg Photography Contest announced

COBOURG -

The ninth annual Town of Cobourg Photography Contest invites residents and visitors alike to submit original photographs on the theme of Strong Proud and Free — What Canada Means To Me.

Photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to compete for some great prize packages with their original unpublished shots of people, scenery, landscapes or any other subject in Cobourg (or from locations across Canada) that best captures the spirit of this year’s theme.

Council’s co-ordinator of community services Debra McCarthy considers it an excellent opportunity to get excited about Canada’s 150th birthday and showcase their national pride.

“The contest is open to photographers from all skill levels and is a great way to display the creative talent we have here in Cobourg,” the councillor said in the press release.

“We welcome everyone to get into the spirit of celebration for Canada’s 150th and to participate in this year’s contest.”

Entries must be in by Jan. 25, and all will be displayed at Northumberland Mall for the entire month of February.

Judging will take place during the first week of February by an independent panel of professional photojournalists, with decisions based on the content and photographic stylistic elements. Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place entries, all three of which will also be featured on the town website (www.cobourg.ca).

Both black-and-white and colour photos are acceptable. Other contest details require:

• No more than two entries per person.

• All entries be original and photographed by the individual.

• All entries be suitable for public viewing.

• Entries be in 8x10 format, mounted on foam board with no borders — no framed or matted photos.

• All photos be accompanied by an official entry form.

Entries can be submitted at the Cobourg 2017 Celebrations headquarters at 212 King St. W.

Originals may be returned at the request of the individual. As well, those declared the winners will be asked to submit a negative, slides or high-resolution digital photograph.

For more information or official entry forms, visit www.cobourgtourism.ca or www.cobourg.ca — or call 905-372-5481 ext. 4150.