CCI student a finalist for Loran scholarship

Cobourg Collegiate Institute took great pride in learning that Grade 12 student Lily MacKenzie is a finalist for a Loran Foundation scholarship.

Offering $100,000 over the course of four years of undergraduate study, it is a highly sought-after award — and one that a CCI student won two years ago.

Milton Calderon Donefer won the award in February 2015 to help with his engineering studies at McGill University.

MacKenzie will participate in two days of interviews in February that will take the 84 finalists down to 32 successful Loran Scholars.

The $100,000 monetary value of the scholarship over four years is one component, she said in a recent interview, “but it’s so much more than that.

“There’s a mentorship component, so you are able to work with a mentor who Loran sets you up with — that’s the part that really appeals to me,” Mackenzie said.

“Another component is that Loran Scholars complete three types of 12-week summer internships, that are offered in incredible places that are connected with your field. They are often not-for-profits, but they receive funding for these internships that you can take in Canada or elsewhere. That’s amazing.

“Often, the partnerships made with those organizations or the mentors or the other scholars are life-long partnerships. To be a Scholar is to be part of this incredible network, essentially for your life.”

The finalists emerged from a pool of 4,438 applications made in the fall. It was whittled down to 400 regional finalists, who were interviewed by a team of trained volunteers at 21 regional centres — Queen’s University in Kingston for MacKenzie.

The 84 finalists will go to a national selection process in Toronto Feb. 3 and 4.

Every finalist who is not selected does get a $3,000 finalist award, and MacKenzie is looking forward to the next round of eliminations.

“You spend those two days being interviewed, but a lot of it is about connecting with other finalists. That’s what I am looking forward to, because at regionals I just had the most amazing time getting to know the regional finalists. Everyone is doing the most amazing things. You get to learn about people’s projects and why they are there.”

MacKenzie will soon be relating her own story to the Loran adjudicators.

In addition to operating a crafts business and working as a receptionist at a clinic, she gets a lot more done at school than her assignments.

As part of the CCI Food Collective, she works to raise awareness of food insecurity, both locally and internationally.

Along with such local initiatives as food drives, they work through Horizons of Friendship in Cobourg to support a community centre in Nicaragua that farms a plot of land with environmentally friendly techniques.

“We run an annual Arts Night, which we started two years ago — we felt we needed an opportunity to showcase all the talent in our school. We hold auditions and have a show in the spring, and the money from admissions is donated to this group.

“It’s really good for global awareness, and that is probably one of the accomplishments I am most proud of.”

Through the student council, she works on anti-bullying initiatives, and has run workshops for elementary-school students on anti-bullying and health awareness.

Her work with the school’s Interact Club (which is run in partnership with the Rotary Club) has included work on homelessness initiatives and fundraisers for the Sleeping Children Around the World charity.

Outside the school, she works with a dance company called the Hope Group, which is in its fifth year.

“I was a part of the Hope Group when it first began, so my work with them is really important to me,” she said.

Each year, its members choreograph their own routines to put on a big show, with the proceeds donated to charity.

“We have raised over $16,000 over the four years, and supported many different causes — the Hospital for Sick Children, the Children’s Wish Foundation, the Kids Help Phone and Soul Dancers, which provides education and dance lessons for kids in different areas of the world.”

MacKenzie is the daughter of CCI head of guidance Erin MacKenzie and Roseneath Centennial Public School principal Troy MacKenzie.

The Loran Scholars Foundation is a national charity that partners with 25 universities to invest in young Canadians who demonstrate character, service and leadership potential. LORAN (which stands for Long-Range Aid to Navigation) is a system that uses three points (character, service and leadership) to set a course for a young person’s long-term journey.

The scholarship is for young leaders who are committed to serving others, MacKenzie said, and she had that in mind when she settled on her goal to be a registered dietitian. But she plans to pursue that career in a way that will make an impact.

“Healthy eating is very important to me, and connects to the work I do with food insecurity,” she said.

“I want to make food available for everyone, healthier food, and educate people on eating healthily on a budget, and in a sustainable way that supports your family, your environment and the world.

“I would like the credentials of a dietitian, and to do social work through that to support the community I am living in.”

A dietitian can practice in so many different settings, from private practice to in-hospital work, she said, so the potential to make a difference is there.

“I am looking forward to that,” she said.

“I am looking forward to university in general. There are so many opportunities I will learn about.”

