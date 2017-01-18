CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Cramahe Township residential taxpayers are facing a five per cent tax increase in 2017 if the first “wish list” of all 10 municipal departments is granted.

The average residential property value has risen from $207,00 in 2016 to $241,000 in 2017. In 2016, that average residential taxpayer paid $2,947 in taxes (includes the municipal Cramahe share, Northumberland County and education tax shares). That will rise to $3,094 if no budget cuts are made before the 2017 budget is finalized.

The next budget meeting is scheduled for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

There’s a 21-item wish list at this point. As budget deliberations continue some may be dropped in an effort to reduce the tax increase.

• a $15,000 wireless a/v system for the council chambers which represents at .3% levy increase.

• $12,000 to scan council meeting minutes and bylaws from 1859 onward. This would preserve the mouldering paper records and make them electronically accessible.

• replenish reserve funds with $258,000 (a 5% levy increase).

• purchase a $15,000 generator for the Castleton fire hall which currently has no emergency power backup. This item was deferred from 2016.

• $14,000 in administrative software for the fire department, also deferred from 2016.

* $9,000 to update the outdated Keeler Centre ice plant software.

• $15,000 to demolish the municipally owned Little Lake house adjacent to the gravel pit. There’s potential to then create two to three building lots and sell them.

• $15,000 to repair the crumbling front entranceway to the town hall in Colborne.

• $25,000 to redesign, secure and make handicapped accessible the administration offices in the Colborne town hall.

• $7,500 to improve security and modify the public works yard in Colborne.

• $250,000 for a new snow plough.

• $48,500 for a woodchipper (which Coun. Ed Van Egmond is questioning).

• $80,000 for two new pick-up trucks.

• $12,500 for a roads need study (which must be done according to provincial regulations).

• $3,200 for bridge and culvert inspection

• $116,000 for Cowie/Penryn resurfacing.

• $3.2 million to rehabilitate Burnham, Park and Cedar Street roads, water and swer services, ($900,000 to come from reserve funds, $2.05 million to be borrowed and $250,000 to come from 2017 levy).

• $10,000 for valve work at the sewage plant.

• $60,823 for sewage plant operating system and operating upgrade.

• $50,000 for an Environmental Assessment and preliminary design of a gravity sewer extension in the industrial park area.

• $30,000 study to see why/where outside water is seeping into the gravity sewer system.

Council sat down Tuesday afternoon to go over the “wish list” items for 10 municipal departments.

With freezing rain warnings outside, the five elected council members poured over the line-by-line items prepared by municipal staff. Originally, the plan was to carry on to early evening, break for supper, then return to hold the only regular council meeting for January. Instead, the evening council meeting and delegations were cancelled. Budget deliberations continued followed by an abbreviated regular council meeting and supper for those who chose to stay.