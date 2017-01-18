CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

Plink, plink, plink. “My dog has fleas.” Plink, plink, plink.

One hundred new ukuleles are being tuned, bar-coded and repackaged for distribution. Let the Canada Sesquicentennial celebrations begin!

Using $7,000 of a $50,000 federal government grant, the Cramahe Township Canada 150 Committee has plans for the purchased instruments, including 40 for Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton, 40 for Colborne Public School. Students who sign up for weekly lessons and continue through to June will then be able to keep a ukulele.

“Schools are hard-pressed for money for music programs,” says ukulele instructor David Hayes. “These are fun and they’re small enough for children’s hands with only four nylon strings. And studies show kids who do music also do better academically. It’s all good!”

David and Wendy Bellan of Cedarail share the weekly ukulele lesson schedule at the two schools plus the Colborne library branch which has 20 of the new instruments.

“You can sign out a uke as you would a book,” Cramahe Library CEO Mary Norton explains. Every Saturday from 11::15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., free lessons (beginners or advanced) are offered by David and Wendy.

“We also have plans to perhaps rent a bus on the August long weekend and have ukulele concerts in three or four hamlets in Cramahe Township,” Chauncey Perry says. Through his connections via Picker’s paradise in Colborne, the 150 committee “got a very good price” from Coast Music for the ukuleles.

Jan. 13, Perry, David Bellan and 150 Committee member Janice McKnight along with Norton prepared the 100 instruments prior to distribution. The repetitive plink, plink, plink is a happy sound — the promise of orchestral heights to follow!

The Cramahe 150 Committee members are: chair Jim Williams, secretary Pat Westrope, treasurer Chauncey Perry, Janice McKnight, Trish O’Brien, Joy Gifford, Brenda Palmieri, Patti May, Marion McComb, Don Clark and Marc Coombs.