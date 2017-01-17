Slippery conditions cause collisions in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Several collisions kept emergency services busy in Cobourg throughout Tuesday morning as freezing rain caused slippery conditions.

There were several reports of vehicles on the road colliding with parked vehicles, including collisions on Havelock Street and University Avenue West near Ontario Street.

Around 8:50 a.m., a car travelling eastbound on University Avenue East slid through the intersection and collided with a hydro pole.

Judy Campney, who lives at 386 Cottesmore Avenue which is directly east of University Avenue East, said she heard and felt the collision while in her home.

A young child was in the back seat and a woman was driving the vehicle.

“I came running downstairs and saw it and immediately called 9-1-1,” Campney said.

Went she went to the vehicle to check on the occupants, she noticed the little girl in the back seat.

“She was shaking and I said 'everything is okay' and she said 'I’m fine, just check my mommy,'” Campney recalled. “Her mom said 'I think I lost my tooth' and her child said 'that’s a good thing, the Tooth Fairy will come then.'”

The child was checked out by paramedics and released at the scene and the mother was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Although this collision was weather related, Campney’s house has been struck previously by a vehicle and it was heavily damaged.

“A lot of times people don’t stop for the stop sign,” she said. “They should have calming speed bumps around the school because there are two schools near here and it’s very dangerous.”

Campney would like to have a barrier in front of her house in case a vehicle does fail to stop as it would protect her home.

“Anything to make people know (the house) is here because lots of times they don’t see it,” she said.

For vehicles heading east on University Avenue East, Campney said the stop sign is blocked by a no parking sign so sometimes people don’t see it.

All six plows/sanders for the Town Cobourg are currently out of commission following last week's fire at the public works yard.

One plow was destroyed in the blaze while the other five suffered smoke damage.

Barry Thrasher said Tuesday the town's trucks are still being cleaned following last week's fire “but we're almost at a full compliment with loaned and hired trucks.”

Northumberland County and Hamilton Township each loaned one truck while the town also hired a truck from a local contractor. A couple of the town's smaller trucks that weren't in the garage when the fire occurred are also being used, Thrasher noted.

