Pedestrian struck by snow plow entering Hwy. 401

One person was taken to Bowmanville hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp on Tuesday evening in Newtonville. The collision happened around 6 p.m. when a snow plow was on the on-ramp entering Highway 401 when it appears it sideswiped a parked transport truck and struck a person believed to be from the transport. The on-ramp was closed for several hours and there is no word on the extent of the injuries.