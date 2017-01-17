AROUND TOWN: Get ready to March into the Garden

For those who are longing to March into the Garden, the wintry weeks seem to stretch out endlessly ahead.

But thanks to the annual March into the Garden lecture series hosted by Northumberland Master Gardeners, you can at least learn a few tricks in advance of the 2017 season, as well as share your own passion and ideas with like-minded others.

Each Monday in March, there's an exciting program planned:

• March 6 — Kevin Elchuk of Giboshihill Hostas looks at ornamental trees in the hosta garden.

• March 13 — Darren Heimbecker of Whistling Gardens examines the large impact of dwarf conifers.

• March 20 — Marion Jarvie has a presentation called Structure and the Layered Look.

• March 27 — Paul Zammit of the Toronto Botanical Gardens gives a program called Lighting The Way, which is about bright selections for the shade garden.

The series takes place at Calvary Pentecostal Church (401 Croft St., Port Hope), each session beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Series tickets are $40, available at Cobourg Paint and Wallpaper (34 King St. W.) and Holton Flowers (62 Walton St., Port Hope). Single-lecture tickets at $15 each will be available at the door only if any seating remains.

For more information, visit Master Gardeners of Northumberland on Facebook or e-mail allthingsgardening@hotmail.com.

• • •

COBOURG — St. Peter's Anglican Church in Cobourg turns the focus on the path to reconciliation with The Blanket Exercise on Saturday morning.

Hosted by the church's Social Justice and Advocacy Group, this is an experiential learning event about the history of Indigenous people in Canada, presented by Peterborough-based NASC Training and Community Engagement Services.

St. Peter's is located at 240 College St., and the program runs in the church's Great Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a pot-luck lunch to take place at noon.

There is no fee, but organizers are asking that you register in advance and confirm your participation in the pot-luck lunch. To reserve your spot, call 905-372-3442.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Port Hope Public Library honours Canada's 150th birthday with a local history series that begins Jan. 21, each with a representative of a key family sharing the lore that has been passed down.

• On Jan. 21, Art Marvin highlights seven generations of his family that have lived on the same Hope Township property with short stories from each.

• On Jan. 28, Bill Bickle will share his family's stories from the Canton area, going back to his great-great-great-great-grandparents Susan and James Hawkins (who settled in what was known as Smith's Creek in 1801).

• On Feb. 4, Anne Burnham will share stories from a family who came to the area around 1800 and became very active members of the community.

• On Feb. 11, Chuck Harris — a descendant of Myndert and Polly (Youmans) Harris, whose family came to Hope Township 223 years ago — will spotlight his family tree.

All talks take place at 2 p.m., and everyone is welcome.

The library is located at 31 Queen St. For more information, call 905-885-2471.

• • •

CANTON — A group from Garden Hill is welcoming everyone to a nice, cozy winter activity — pot-luck and euchre evenings at the Canton municipal hall.

These will run the last Friday of the month in January, February and March, with a pot-luck dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. and euchre to follow. That means you should mark your calendar for Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 31.

Everyone is welcome, men and women of all ages. The hall is located at 5325 County Rd. 10, and admission is free (though donations to defray their costs are most welcome).

For more information, call Bonnie Wood at 905-786-2365.

• • •

COBOURG – The local Taoist Tai Chi group is offering a free taste of Tai Chi in Cobourg Jan. 29.

Daphne Gold said there has been much media attention lately on the benefits of tai chi, such as a November 2016 article in Canadian Family Physician reviewing 500 published studies and 120 systematic reviews to uncover strong evidence of such benefits as preventing falls in older adults, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease rehabilitation, improving cognitive capacity, and improving balance and aerobic capacity.

The Jan. 29 event is an opportunity to learn some moves and see what Taoist Tai Chi can do for you.

The free session runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Premiere Dance Cobourg (Unit 2 at 726 Ontario St.).

For more information call 905-373-9490.

• • •

COBOURG — Stephen Della Casa of the Woodlawn Inn has finalized his menu for his annual luncheon fundraiser for Northumberland United Way Feb. 9.

It's always a three-course affair, and this year it starts with mixed greens with butternut squash, dried cranberry, pumpkin seeds and sweet shallot vinaigrette.

The entree of this Italian-style meal is red wine-braised chicken with mushrooms, roasted vegetables and egg-noodle pasta.

You will finish off with coffee or tea and chocolate ice-cream roll with pistachio, ganache and bittersweet chocolate sauce.

It's a delicious lunch for a great cause, and every bit of your $24.95 luncheon cost is passed along to United Way.

The Woodlawn is located at 420 Division St., and you can make reservations for the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. sitting by calling 905-372-2235.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.