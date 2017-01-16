Streams won't be affected by rainfall

Despite a rain and freezing rain warning for Tuesday throughout the day, a spokesperson for the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority (GRCA) says the streams can handle it.

“We don't foresee a problem” with the five to 10 millimetres of rain in the forecast, Mark Lovshin said in an interview Monday.

The streams were higher, but now are more normal, he said.

The last statement issued by the GRCA was a warning, especially to children, concerning the slippery banks and fast, cold streams.

Most of the snow south of Highway 401 in the Ganaraska Region has gone and there isn't a deep frost so this allows water to soak into the ground.