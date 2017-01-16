Program will help refugees settle in locally

COBOURG -

Caryn MacDiarmid has been involved with Trinity United Church’s Flight To Hope project that brought Mohammed Ghrir, along with his wife Heba and daughter Ritaj, to Cobourg in December of 2015.

Now she’s helping Melody Johnston, who has been recruited to assemble a support team for the area’s first Government Assisted Refugee family — Mohammed’s brother Feras, as well as his wife Siba and their three children.

This is a different kind of sponsorship than previous ones, which have been driven by a church, a community group or other private entity. In this case, Johnston said, Feras applied to the United Nations last September to become a Government Assisted Refugee family, and requested to come to Cobourg because his brother’s family is here. He arrived in Toronto Dec. 8, and Johnston picked the family up last week.

In a private sponsorship, the group works together to secure housing, gather furniture and clothing, arrange English lessons. For GAR refugees, those groups have to be put together through such agencies as Cobourg’s New Canadians Centre.

“Because I was already involved and have been learning Arabic for a year, one of my friends recommended me as a team leader to make a support group,” Johnston said.

She not only agreed — she quit her full-time job to ensure the project has her complete focus.

The terms of Feras’s sponsorship require him to stay in Cobourg for a year but, until now, the family has been at a Toronto Radisson Hotel that has become something of a hub in offering temporary refugee housing. COSTI Immigrant Services has set up an office there, and bonds are being forged among families. But it is temporary housing, Johnston said, and the children are not in school.

In Cobourg, Feras’s two older children (aged five and six) will undergo an orientation for their new school, and a two-bedroom apartment is the family’s new home. But their English is probably limited to “yes” and “no,” MacDiarmid said.

“Language is by far the first, biggest and most critical hurdle,” she stated.

When Mohammed and Heba first arrived, she recalled, the Trinity sponsors did not feel they could wait for some government agency to come along for that purpose, so they set up their own lessons at the church. Now, eight or nine families get language instruction through the LINC program (Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada), funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Still, Johnston said, volunteers are needed. The New Canadians Centre is hoping for a team of at least 10 to 12, and they’re only about half-way there.

Johnston and McDiarmid are hoping for high-energy open-minded people who realize that the family is establishing their own lives and must do it their own way.

People who can help in any number of areas — such as socializing them to the daily chores of their new lives or volunteer drivers to take them places — could help enormously.

“This will be really good for Cobourg, because I think it makes Cobourg step up to the plate and allows us to use our community resources, like the New Canadians Centre,” Johnston said.

“Every family has been different, but still really awesome,” she added.

She recalled the November New Canadians Centre dinner at Trinity, where Syrians made up the majority of new Canadians. And this sense of community is so important.

There are probably several dozen refugees in the community, and MacDiarmid said it has become a close-knit bunch.

“They do help each other quite a bit, independently of the sponsorship group. They have all banded together in their own way through social events and helping each other with things like getting Halal foods in Toronto.”

Though his year-long sponsorship expired in late December, MacDiarmid added, Mohammed is a success story.

“He has been employed for a few months now. His English is really coming along. He has his own vehicle, which he is super-excited about, and they had another baby.”

Son Amar came along on Halloween to make it a family of four.

While two Ghrir brothers are reunited, another brother is imprisoned. A fourth brother, Ayman, was killed in Syria in 2012, and Trinity is now working to bring that brother’s widow and her four children to Cobourg. Even though the application is 100% complete, Johnston said, she expects that recent changes that limit refugees in her classification to 1,000 a year will turn it into a multi-year project.

But there are new links ready to form. Siba has a brother in Port Colborne. And a reunion with Heba will be a joy for both women, as they were once girlhood friends.

Johnston and MacDiarmid have found this work very gratifying, and welcome new volunteers who share a passion for our community and helping newcomers get settled.

For more details, call Johnston at 905-375-9789.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith