Local Council of Canadians lobby MPP

The local chapter of the Council of Canadians is lobbying Northumberland-Quinte West Lou Rinaldi in its efforts to “put a permanent moratorium on single-use bottled water takings in Ontario.”

Last week, the Northumberland Chapter focused on Nestle which is the largest bottling water company taking water out of Ontario aquifers but, according to the media release, the organization also named local spring water bottling companies in Grafton and north of Baltimore on County Road 45 as using local spring water to fill single water bottles.

Asked if the closure of the local plants and loss of jobs is what the Northumberland Chapter wants to see, spokesperson Faye McFarlane said she expected there would be a continued use for bottled water in large quantities because “water is a necessity of life” and there are some people facing situations of drought or degraded water with no other choice.

“Some water bottling companies also manufacture ice which will continue to be consumed,” McFarlane stated in an e-mail.

“I do not know how many bottled water plant employees would be affected if single use bottles are prohibited. If necessary, retraining is possible. I would think much of the process is automated. “Focusing production on refill stations is a consideration. However, there will continue to be a need for bottled water, just not the enormous waste of single use water bottles.”

McFarlane noted that the majority of Ontario’s population have access to municipal tap water that is tested more regularly than at water bottling plants.

“We believe that water is for life, not for profit,” McFarlane said. “We must protect our water. It is not a commodity to be bought and sold on the world market.”

There is currently a moratorium on new water taking permits or increasing permits while a review is underway, states the release which also asks that the Ontario Government to hold public consultations on prioritizing water use, plus provide retraining for bottled-water industry workers.

