Hamilton Township council asked for road extension

Brian Lang is asking Hamilton Township councillors to reinstate an agreement he had with the former public works director and chief administrative officer to extend Vimy Ridge Road in the northern part of the township.

In a presentation with maps asking for an 1,100 foot extension of the already extended rural roadway, Lang explained it is to sell a 50-acre parcel of farm land so there is access year-round.

It is an unopened roadway but even in winter people use it, he said.

There was a “deal” in 2008 but they “dropped the ball” and didn’t pursue it, Lang continued. There was also an increase in anticipated cost from $100,000 to $1-million but Lang said he has estimates that are significantly less than the higher figure.

There needs to be a staff report, Mayor Mark Lovshin said, and it needs to address how “binding” the past decision is on today’s council.

Councillor Scott Jibb said there were restrictions in the Oak Ridges Moraine, but Lang assured him the roadway in not within that area.

Either the property owners or Lang himself will bring the roadway up to standard so the township would then maintain it, council was told.

