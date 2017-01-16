CCI students learn to Stand-Up Stay-Strong

COBOURG -

Grade 9 girls at Cobourg Collegiate Institute had the opportunity last week to participate in a pilot project called Stand-Up Stay-Strong.

This new program was facilitated by Cobourg Police Services Constable Frank Francella and community counsellor Lucy Caldwell of Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre. It is designed as a self-defence and safety-training initiative that can provide students with the information and practical knowledge to protect themselves in a variety of risky situations.

Committed to creating safe communities, local businessman (and father) Darryl Goodall saw the need for self-defence and prevention education for young adults, and set the wheels in motion. With support from Cornerstone, local police services and local business sponsors, as well as some very engaged teachers, the Stand-Up Stay-Strong program was formed.

“I had difficulty finding a local self-defence program for my teenage daughter, and decided to reach out to my contacts within the community to see if there was a way to provide this training to all the girls,” Goodall said in the press release.

“I have been amazed at how quickly the various stakeholders were able to get behind this initiative and make it a reality. And because of this efficiency, there is potential for all high-school female students to receive self-defence training before graduation.”

Currently designed as a one-time two-hour workshop, Stand-Up Stay-Strong includes discussion and information about healthy and unhealthy relationships, as well as domestic and sexual or dating violence. There will be a large focus on safety planning and how to minimize or mitigate risk. And students will also be taught basic self-defence strategies, with the opportunity to practice these skills with trained police professionals.

Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston said her agency is proud to be involved with this program.

“It allows us to continue in our mission to provide prevention services, and offers a platform to expand our support to young adults throughout Northumberland County,” she said.

“Stand-Up Stay-Strong helps to build a solid foundation for the future, creating stronger and safer communities free from family violence.”

“As part of the Community Mobilization Unit, I am very pleased to be involved with this women’s self-defence and safety-awareness initiative,” Francella added.

“Chief Liu, Deputy Chief VandeGraaf, myself and many of my fellow officers are here and eager to volunteer our expertise. Our goal is to help students work toward building healthy relationships, while also developing awareness of personal safety at school, home and while in the community.”

Organizers also extended thanks to a list of community sponsors, including Spoolon Manufacturing Ltd., Kawartha Metals Corp., Third Street Law, Part Time CFO Services, Lynch Rutherford Tozer Chartered Professional Accountants, National Shunt Services Ltd., PACE Network, Finlay Construction, TD Bank and Sommerville’s.