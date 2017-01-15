Support shown for basic guaranteed income

COBOURG -

Two thirds of the small crowd that participated in the basic guaranteed income public consultation held in Cobourg on Wednesday night, by a show of hands, supported Senator Hugh Segal's motion to immediately raise the Ontario Works single person rate to $1,320 monthly and add $550 to the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Northumberland Coalition Against Poverty spokesperson Deb O'Connor said she read out the motion at the beginning of the session at the Cobourg Community Centre where about 40 people were gathered and that was referred to as well by Green Wood Coalition spokesperson David Sheffield. The Coalition is one the the county agencies working with those living in poverty.

Table discussions during the evening over questions supplied by the Social Service Ministry facilitator ended with each group answering one of them, O'Connor said in an interview after the meeting.

Green Wood Coalition provided a written presentation which also supports Segal's motion to the government and it appears most agreed with the position, Sheffield said in an interview.

Letting people live in poverty is “human injustice” because it means everything from a shorter life to more illness, he said. There is a cost to letting poverty continue and that needs to be understood by the middle class, and politicians must speak up about poverty at election time.

“Let's see who has the courage to take it on,” Sheffield said.

