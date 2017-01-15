PHHS students were busy before holiday break

Students are now back in school following the holiday break, but December at Port Hope High School was a busy time with students preparing for Christmas holidays while combating the chilling weather.

On Dec. 2, the students wore orange to show their support to ending violence against women. The colour orange symbolizes a brighter future, free from violence against women and girls.

Dec. 6 was National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. A banner was hung in the front foyer with orange hand prints from Port Hope High and Dr. Hawkins students who took the pledge to help eliminate violence against girls and women. Along with the banner, 14 empty chairs and 14 carnations were present to represent the 14 lives lost at Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal 27 years ago on the sixth day of December because of gender-based violence. The entire school took a moment to reflect on violence against women in our society.

On a lighter note, the sports teams at Port Hope High are still at it. A huge congratulation to the wrestling team on their tournament in Courtice back on Dec. 13. Alex Kluem and Kaitlin Fullerton worked hard and had a great time. Zach Reid showed his skill and won himself a bronze medal. A huge shout out to Sierra Dunford who wrestled two solid matches and won herself a gold medal. Go team!

And let’s not forget the PHHS swim team who competed in their first meet, also on the 13th. A shout out to Jacob Walker who competed in his first meet, and to Emma Gray and Sean and Simon Lucas who got personal bests in all three of their respective events. To Evan Kaczanowksi who improved his 100m IM, and Michelle Cowan for taking 18 seconds off her back stroke, and finally Kerigan Copeland who aced all her events. And finally, a special shout out to all the volunteers who helped as timer for the event. It ran especially smoothly because of you all.

Student Government just wants to remind everyone that Port Hope High is asking for anyone that has gently used winter wear that they no longer need to bring it in. This can include boots, coats, hats, and gloves.

Last but not least, students got psyched up for the holidays by taking part in some spirit days such as ugly sweater day, not to mention a movie with popcorn and hot chocolate.

Here’s to hoping that everyone had a safe and happy Christmas holiday with their loved ones and an exciting New Years to boot. Merry belated Christmas and Happy New Years to you all.

Tegan Sonley is a Grade 12 student at Port Hope High School