No shutters for Immel Wing in Grafton

GRAFTON -

Alnwick/Haldimand Township councillors decided unanimously Thursday not to install shutters on the newly renovated Immel (House) Wing attached to the Grafton Town Hall.

After a pair of presentations that talked about the cost of adding shutters and the heritage-related issues, each councillor explained why they were supporting this position.

First the township's building official Darryl Hall provided three quotes on buying and installing the shutters and they ranged from about $5,300 to $9,300.

Then, Robert Deane of the township's heritage committee explained that the historical building was a “good example of simple Georgian residential architecture” as determined in the Phillip Carter report commissioned by the council of 1992. Adding them would make this a neo-classical architectural design, which is more refined than Georgian, he continued.

“The Immel House has never had shutters” and no pictures of it show shutters “when it was built 160 years ago” unless they were inside,” Deane said.

Deane then addressed the question of federal funding that assisted with the exterior restoration which undertook to bring back the Immel House to “its Confederation architectural integrity”and how a picture and story about the restoration had already been published by the Architecture Conservancy of Ontario showing it without shutters.

“The heritage committee would not be able to explain to these organizations and people, how shutters, a building fashion statement, could be part of this heritage restoration,” Deane said.

Mayor John Logel, asked by council, did not approve the picture and article before it was submitted and Councillor Bernadette Murray said it was part of the application process handled by the heritage committee, but Deane said it could have been brought to council as part of the process.

The mayor, who brought forward the original idea of shutters since there are other buildings in the area with them and some residents had suggested it to him, said that like Councillor Ray Benns, the thousands of dollars required to buy and install them would be better spent elsewhere.

Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford initially said she liked the idea of shutters, but changed her position saying it was more important to “keep the truth of history.”

“We can't rewrite history,” Councillor Sherry Gibson agreed.

Councillor Murray, council's representative on the heritage committee, said another committee member, Doug Johnston (who was born in 1920), said the building never had shutters.

The project ran over budget about $20,000 due to the need for “pinning” to make the stone foundation stable, council was told. The interior renovation still must be undertaken.

Ironically, Deane's home was designated a heritage building with shutters on it but six years before that there were none. Nearby Barnum House, a nationally designated heritage site, has shutters as well.

