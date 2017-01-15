Cobourg couple asks for fragrance-free bylaw

Afflicted with an unusual allergy, Cobourg resident Linda Tesluk virtually depends on the kindness of others in order to keep breathing. Today, in the second of two parts, Northumberland Today looks at what is being done in Cobourg and elsewhere for people with this dangerous disorder.

COBOURG - The simplest of everyday fragrances and scents has the potential to constrict Linda Tesluk's windpipe and deprive her of oxygen.

The sensation is akin to the panic one might feel in a near-drowning experience, she said. And afterwards, the depression and fear are slow to lift.

It's a deadly allergy (or anaphylaxis) that has motivated Linda and her husband Andy to request that the Town of Cobourg enact a bylaw banning scents and fragrances.

They have been given to understand that their letter of request is under discussion. And they are aware that, should such a bylaw be enacted, it will apply only to public and municipal buildings.

Interviewed recently in their Cobourg home, Andy said that the government is dealing with anaphylaxis as a disability, which means employers must provide such enforcement or accommodation as is necessary.

In 2006, when Linda was diagnosed with this particular allergy, she was working for a health-and-wellness business, and her employer turned against her.

They took their case to the Human Rights Commission and won, he said.

But they cannot find a similar back-up when one fails to coax co-operation from a neighbour. Anyone in a nearby home determined to burn incense or use scented clothes-dryer sheets that vent outdoors apparently cannot be stopped.

Consultations with police and lawyers bring opinions and suggestions but — should a neighbour dig in their heels — nothing to inspire reassurance.

Asked about a Criminal Code charge called administering a noxious substance, a spokesman with the Cobourg Police Service said that anyone who administers or causes to be administered to any person or causes any person to take poison or any destructive or noxious substance is guilty of an indictable offence — subject to such issues as proof of identity and other evidence. In a case where someone knows a severe life-threatening reaction may result and nevertheless administers a substance that triggers it, there is at least the potential for criminal charges.

Still, no charges have been filed to date.

That's unfortunate, Linda said, since she must spend so much time at home.

The Tesluks were thrilled to get a look at the Cobourg Community Centre when they came to town three years ago, and Linda was looking forward to using the indoor walking track. But though Andy remains active there, she had to give up the track because too many users show up with perfume.

She can't go to Victoria Hall, Andy added, because the main-floor washroom has an automatic scent dispenser right on the wall.

“My house has become my refuge and my safe place, but I can't open windows and I can't just open the door to let the dog out — Andy has to first open the door and make sure nothing is going on,” she said.

Fortunately, they have made many friends in Cobourg who are happy to forego fragrances and make things safer for Linda.

But an official policy would also help. It would give people in public buildings (like the CCC staff) the authority to tell people who show up in a cloud of fragrance to leave off the cologne.

The costs of this allergy are enormous, Andy estimates, with Linda having made perhaps 15 hospital visits (along with the associated medications and ambulance rides that go with them).

Personally, they have gone through maybe three dozen Epipens.

Over the summer, the price for an Epipen in the US rose to more than $600 (US) for a two-pack, up from $94 (US). The changes did not affect Canadian consumers, who pay about $120 (Canadian) for a single injector.

But without good government health care, Linda said, she's hearing stories of Americans who just cannot afford Epipens. They are almost literally boarding up their windows and waiting to die.

She watched a few years back as parents took up the battle cry over chemicals leaching out of their children's plastic toys and cups, and she wonders what kinds of chemicals (some of them potentially carcinogenic) are being released into the air by scents and scented products.

The fragrance-and-chemical industry must be powerful in North America, Andy said. In Europe, where they are making greater strides on regulating it, they have banned more than 100 chemicals.

“In North America, it's less than 10.”

At least in Canada, he said, Nova Scotia is acting as something of a pioneer.

It started at Dalhousie University 20 years ago, when they realized how fragrances were affecting the illnesses of people, Linda said. Now a lot of hospitals in North America are looking to Halifax for leadership in fragrance-free policies.

Department stores seem to have left off pushing fragrance sales, she added, and Halifax Transit drivers are permitted to tell heavily fragranced riders to leave the bus.

Closer to home, Linda is cheered that Metrolinx has its own fragrance-free policy. Her son drives a Go bus, she said, and he has the authority to enforce it.

In an effort to raise awareness, Andy filmed Linda's most recent attack and posted it. It took place Dec. 21, when she stepped out to retrieve the recycling bin and a neighbour's clothes dryer came on.

Through the 51,000 hits it has received, they are learning more about people's similar experiences with mast cell problems.

Mast cells are good, Linda said. They produce the histamines that help cope with allergens one is exposed to. But there is also such a thing as mast cell disease, where they malfunction and create too much histamine. Sometimes the result is anaphylaxis.

She is also learning that many of these people face the same barriers she encounters in getting others to take seriously the dangers they face.

But it has done her good to know she is not the only one fighting this battle.

“It's sad at the same time, because I don't want anybody else to be dealing with this. But it's comforting to know I am not alone,” Linda said.

