Book kiosk most likely damaged by storm

COBOURG -

The sad news that the pop-up library at the Cobourg Dog Park was damaged was at least alleviated by the news that it likely wasn't a case of vandalism.

Cobourg Public Library chief executive officer Tammy Robinson is pleased that the official verdict is storm damage from last week's turbulent winds.

This kiosk is one of several the library put up in partnership with the Rotary Club of Cobourg. Robinson said some Rotary members, some individuals involved in the kiosk's construction and some members of the Cobourg And District Dog Owners Group (which helps regulate the dog park) have made an inspection. They agree it was more likely storm damage than vandalism.

Their own theory is that the latch on the door came loose or got flipped up somehow. Once the door flew open, the books fell out and the glass was smashed.

“At this time, they are saying it was the windstorm. They don't want to say it was vandalism without concrete information,” Robinson said.

The kiosk is now empty, its door and books removed, its shelves vacant, bits of glass and wood trim around its base gathered up — a sad sight, but repairs are underway.

This is good news, Robinson said. Both the library staffers and the Rotarians they worked with on this project were pretty upset to think it had been vandalized, and Robinson even fielded calls from two distressed individuals.

She is confident in the opinion of the kiosk's builder that it was not a case of vandalism, and happy to report that it will be made even stronger in the repair process.

The library had worked on its own previously to place a single pop-up library at the Cobourg beach, but it was a seasonal amenity that was removed by Thanksgiving. The kiosks they put up thanks to the Rotary Club mark the first time these structures have been left out year-round.

The door on the dog-park kiosk is now being repaired off-site. The latch it comes back with will be more suited to all-season use, Robinson said.

“But I was happy to hear it was not vandalism, because this (kiosk) is probably the most well-used — and it's the one that is really self-sustaining because of the members of the dog park, who really do keep it going,” she added.

“They were right on that, and we had so many positive comments from the people who use the dog park. And they were so disheartened when they saw what had happened.

“The support was great, and I know they are looking forward to having it back.”

Depending on the weather and the pace of the repair work, Robinson hopes that can be done in February.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith