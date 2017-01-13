BEWDLEY -

Hundreds of people, most in a jubilant mood, thronged the main street of Bewdley across from Rice Lake and inside the nearby Rhino's Roadhouse restaurant awaiting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit early Friday morning.

Despite the cold, unsafe ice conditions kept the Prime Minister from accepting an ice hole augering challenge by local ice fishermen, but it meant he had more time to talk to people who had come to see him at Rhino's. The popular Bewdley restaurant was rebuilt and re-opened last June following a fire that caused major damage in September 2015.

The topics ranged from housing to cross-boarder trade and the impact on those with disabilities, with many people in attendance also getting autographs and photos with the Prime Minister. Trudeau even helped take some of the selfies he was included in.

It was a circus-like atmosphere of expectation even before he arrived. A cheer went up when his motorcade pulled up at the restaurant door and again when he stepped inside dressed casually and sporting an approachable smile.

Many there were local residents like Crystal Mills, whose mother works at Rhino's. She had tears in her eyes.

“I think he's a good soft leader...like Canadians, not harsh,” Mills said after trading a few words with the Prime Minister as he made his way through tables full of people.

“I came to say thank you to Mr. Trudeau for all he has done with veteran services for us guys,” Tim Carriere of Fowlers Corners said. “But I asked him to speed it up....there are so many suicides.”

Asked what Trudeau said to him, Carriere said the Prime Minister noted he was passing along this information to the Minister of Veteran Affairs.

Trudeau spent a significant amount of time talking about disability issues with a young family from Port Hope – Anthony Walker, (using a cane) his wife Rebecca and their two children, Luke, 2, and Neal, just a month old. Walker said Trudeau suggested he follow up with local Northumberland-Peterborough South riding MP Kim Rudd about his accessibility concerns.

MP Rudd was, in fact, at Trudeau's side throughout his visit, introducing him while also hearing concerns of her constituents as they talked with the Prime Minister.

Local resident Jeff Pretty had a copy of a 1978/79 athletic “Award of Achievement” signed by Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, when he was the Prime Minister and the two chatted as the current Prime Minister signed it as Pretty requested.

“I come here regularly for breakfast, so I decided to be here when Trudeau visited,” another local resident, Greg McDonald, explained, before getting a chance to shake hands with the Prime Minister.

“I think it's good for him to talk to people. Good politically, and for the people,” Mubshir Dewan of Oakville said after getting a chance to do just that.

Peter Gabany, owner of the Port Hope business Limelight, brought his concerns written on his cell phone and spoke with Trudeau at length. Afterwards, he boiled them down to the hindering of inter-provincial trade between Ontario and Quebec at the Prince of Wales railway bridge.

“He said he would have Minister (of Transport) Marc Garneau look at it,” Gabany said.

All of the councillors from the host municipality, Hamilton Township, were at the event. Although three of the councillors who were inside Rhino's said if they had the chance they would talk about three different things (Councillor Scott Jibb about "curbing spending," Councillor Pat McCourt about more "money for seniors' care," and Deputy Mayor Gary Woods about more resources to "climate change"), when Trudeau stopped at the table they merely shook hands and said hello as the Prime Minister had to keep moving in order to meet as many people in attendance as possible.

Rick Westrick of Hiawatha First Nation said he borrowed a truck to drive to Bewdley to meet Trudeau to talk about housing for First Nations people.

“Jan. 13 is my lucky day,” he said of getting the opportunity on Friday the 13th.

Westrick said Alderville First Nation Chief James Marsden (who said he was disappointed not to be invited when Trudeau has talked so much about reconciliation and aboriginal rights) “should have been here” because this visit was on Rice Lake, which is part of Alderville First Nation.

Outside, several women held an Alderville First Nation banner and sung out a welcome they said was on behalf of their chief, as Trudeau was getting into one of the cars to leave.

Just before that, several cheers went up as he accepted at Rhino's t-shirt and waved good-bye as he exited the restaurant.

“The equivalent of the population of Bewdley,” one woman said.

“I'm glad I was here. This was good,” added a man in the crowd.

There were some in the crowd, however, who had different signage and petitions and they included Northumberland County councillor and Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan who was handing out brochures about changing the rules around pancreatic cancer care and what is not being paid for, and what should be. He recently underwent treatment in Germany when he couldn't get surgery closer to home.

Interviewed later, Macmillan said he was hassled by security before Trudeau's arrival and was frequently asked to move his sign. He said when he met Trudeau and shook his hand, he gave him a card, his brochure about pancreatic cancer, and a book– but said Trudeau immediately handed it off to MP Rudd and moved on without talking to him.

Former Hamilton Township councillor Donna Cole said she was pleased to have a picture taken with Trudeau. She also said she was passing on a letter to his office and in a copy asks that the Canadian government do more “policing and monitoring of (municipal) council activities...I believe a positive behavioural change would happen at the grassroots level of our political system. The general population would soon start to trust their local politicians again. This positive change would eventually spread upward to the provincial and federal governments.”

