Someone important just had a birthday.

Did anyone notice? It was Sir John. A.

He’s not well remembered, and it is a real shame

That he does not share George Washington’s fame.

Broad-minded, influential, very shrewd,

He forged a path with certitude,

Becoming prime minister, our very first.

Others followed. He wasn’t the worst.

Some believe he led the way;

That our best PM was Sir John A.

Born more than two hundred year ago.

He grew up in what is now Ontario.

He worked in Kingston and Napanee

As a promising student, toward a law degree.

Industrious and smart he must have been:

He had his own office at the age of nineteen!

Many of us think that without Sir John A.

This country of ours wouldn’t be here today.

America decided it wanted to expand,

To take us all in and absorb our land.

But Manifest Destiny, it failed to be,

Thanks to Macdonald’s great tenacity.

He built this nation with purpose and pride,

Made us what we are, respected worldwide.

South of the border guns blazed away,

But he solved our problems in another way:

Created the Northwest Mounted Police

To round up the bad guys and keep the peace.

Fighting didn’t really settle any account.

For him the rule of law was paramount.

It’s still true now as it was before:

We don’t use weapons to settle a score.

He united the colonies and built the railway,

But his government fell because of his foul play.

He took some bribes to get the work done.

But, in all of Canada, was he the only one?

Sometimes, when on a drinking spree

He’d pass out in parliament, harmlessly.

But he kicked that habit, no more booze,

But history leaves out that bit of s news.

Drink was a demon he found hard to slay

But he put his mind to it and found a way.

He was, I believe, too progressive for his time.

Some proposed changes were an uphill climb.

Women should vote, Aboriginals, too,

But that idea wasn’t everyone’s view.

English and French could live side by side

As partners – a concept that hadn’t been tried.

If there’s anything I would like to convey,

It’s that we’re indebted to Sir John A.

He died at the age of seventy-six;

Most of those years spent in politics.

His image is on our ten dollar bill.

Is that all we do for a man of such skill?

So why not have a special day

To celebrate Father Sir John A.?

* Sir John A. Macdonald became Prime Minister on July 1, 1867

