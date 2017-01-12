Have Christmas preparations and activities left you depleted?

Many of us would say we had too many things to do, too little time. More food than we could eat. Commitments and gatherings that, although enjoyable, might have been demanding or exhausting. Too much overall?

If any of this is what happened in your life, you might ask yourself: how or what did I overdo? … and why?

Perhaps it began with not noticing the urgency of St. John’s cry to prepare a path for the Lord’s coming. Look back over your life since Advent 2016 began: what kind of path had you prepared by December 25 for the Lord to travel towards you?

Strange that, at Christmas time, many of us tend to “overstuff” in one way or another. Spaciousness itself is, otherwise, highly valued: don’t we usually prefer extra space in our kitchens, lots of leg room on the airplane, room to move on the dance floor; an extra hour of sleep when we turn the clocks back; a day off from work; just one empty parking space?

Perhaps we can learn something from 2016 in order to gain hope for new possibilities in 2017. Let’s go deeper. Recall whichever “spaces” in your life were emptied out for God during 2016. (You may have intended some of that emptying, and some of the emptying may have been imposed upon you).

In prayer, you might ask God to show you how He filled those spaces, and, you could ask God with what He wants to fill your emptiness in 2017.

If you can glimpse what God wants, you might then like to plan what kinds of spaces you will clear out for God’s purposes in 2017. And, too, you might respond differently when unexpected empty spaces come this new year, as they surely will.

Whether literal, symbolic, or interior, whatever spaces we leave available for God, God will come into. And, when emptiness forces itself upon us, God who is Wonderful Counsellor and Prince of Peace will be there, offering to fill us with riches beyond our imagining.

New Year’s Blessing

May you know the love of Christ

which surpasses knowledge,

that you may be filled

with the utter fullness of God. (Ephesians 3:19)

My God will supply

all you need

from His rich resources

in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:19)

From His fullness,

we have all received

grace upon grace. (John 1:16)

God’s dominion is vast

and forever peaceful. (Isaiah 9:6)

Nancy Marrocco, registered psychotherapist, is a parishioner at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Cobourg