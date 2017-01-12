Water levels rising

Rainfall this week is raising water levels and stream flows in the western end of Northumberland within the Ganaraska wastershed, according to the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority.

“The remaining snowpack will also be melting and contributing runoff, while frozen ground conditions may be saturated resulting in additional runoff to local streams. All water bodies, including ponds, streams and many ditches will be flowing higher than normal,” states a joint release from the GRCA's water forecasting manager Mark Peacock and flood warning co-ordinator Mike Smith.

While no flooding is occurring at this time, youngsters should stay away from watercourses due to slippery banks, as well as cold and fast flowing water.

