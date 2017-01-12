Use the slow cooker for chili on a cold day

When the weather turns cold, my mind wanders to hot comfort food.

This week I craved a steaming bowl of hot chili. (This is my wife’s recipe and she is cooking it as I write.)

At the end of 2016, I was writing recipes that might help the harried cook get meals on the table a little quicker. Although this is a long slow cook recipe, the slow cooker makes it work. You can do all your prep the evening before, refrigerate the whole lot then turn the cooker on in the morning and away you go. Large batches also leave leftovers for another meal.

The origin of chili goes back to the Aztecs; it gained further popularity on the cattle drives of the American West. Today there are many many recipes and numerous chili cook off contests. Winter is the time to hone your skills to win the Main street cook off next summer. This recipe is a basic starting point for your chili challenge.

SLOW COOKER CHILI

Ingredients

1 lb gr sausage—hot Italian or garlic dinner

1 lb ground beef

1 med onion

1 / 2 red pepper

1 / 2 green pepper

1 cup beef stock as needed

1 can tomatoes

2 cans red kidney beans

3 Tbsp Chili powder

2 tsp cumin

1-2 tbsp crushed Chili peppers

Method

Fry meat & onion then pour into slow cooker with the rest of the ingredients—cook 5 hours on high or 10-12 hours on low.

Serve with Cornbread or Garlic bread.

