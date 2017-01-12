United Way campaign could have shortfall

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland United Way is eagerly looking forward to the Jan. 23 move into the new location at 62 Swayne St. that Cobourg supporter Karol Shaw purchased for their use.

Looking forward to the end of their current campaign in March, however, they feel a little more guarded.

“We are expecting be at 80% of the $1,010,000 goal, which means we still have $200,000 left to raise,” their press release stated.

Chief executive officer Lynda Kay extended thanks to the people, businesses, volunteers and employees across the county who have given generously of their time, talents and treasure.

“In my 28 years at United Way, we've come a long way from a $200,000 campaign to raising $1-million annually,” she stated.

“A shortfall will have an impact on programs and services but, until the deadline is up, I remain hopeful our community will rally and increase its support.”

In Northumberland County, Kay pointed out, one in four people each year access a program or service funded by or in partnership with United Way.

“That means you or someone you know has benefited from this support,” she said.

“It could be an aging parent who requires care-giver support, a neighbour who has lost a job and needs access to resources to help get them back on their feet, or a friend who needs accessible mental-health support for themselves or a loved one.”

Dozens of agencies operate with the support of United Way, which has a long tradition of helping the young and old, the low-income and jobless, the bullied and stressed.

When Northumberland United Way opened its doors 50 years ago, Kay said, it wasn't competing for donor support with the number of local charities that are around today. And given the economic conditions and local-industry landscape, many workplace campaigns are down.

The United Way board has initiated a strategic-planning exercise to understand better the changing landscape, hoping it will position them for future success.

Meanwhile, the prospects of a shortfall are very real, and questions are arising of how it may impact local programs and services. February will see a rigorous process by the Community Review Panel begin that will determine what level of support each applicant organization will receive in 2017-2018.

United Way supplied a list of prospective applicants, 11 agencies that address poverty issues, help the vulnerable of the community, strengthen family services, maximize the potential of young people, and safeguard the physical and mental health of community residents. Each is hoping for funding to pursue future projects in support of these services, and the committee would have an easier time making these decisions if the goal is reached.

United Way staff, board and its campaign All-Star Team continue to work diligently to make that happen, and a few fundraisers remain — the Feb. 9 Woodlawn Inn lunch, a March 30 visit by motivational speaker Alan Mallory, an on-line auction and the Amazing Race.

“United Way is effective and efficient and, whatever money we have, we want to do the best possible job of stewarding those dollars,” Kay said.

“At the end of the day, it's about the positive impact this creates across our county as a result of that money. We'd like to reach our goal, and surpass it.”

Contributions of all sizes are welcome, and you can make a donation by calling 905-372-6955 or visiting www.mynuw.org.